@capacitor/app-launcher

The AppLauncher API allows your app to check if an app can be opened and open it.

On iOS you can only open apps if you know their url scheme.

On Android you can open apps if you know their url scheme or use their public package name.

Note: On Android 11 and newer you have to add the app package names you want to query in the AndroidManifest.xml inside the queries tag.

Example:

< queries >

< package android: name = " com.getcapacitor.myapp " />

</ queries >

npm install @capacitor/app-launcher

npx cap sync

import { AppLauncher } from '@capacitor/app-launcher' ;



const checkCanOpenUrl = async ( ) => {

const { value } = await AppLauncher . canOpenUrl ( { url : 'com.getcapacitor.myapp' } ) ;



console . log ( 'Can open url: ' , value ) ;

} ;



const openPortfolioPage = async ( ) => {

await AppLauncher . openUrl ( { url : 'com.getcapacitor.myapp://page?id=portfolio' } ) ;

} ;

