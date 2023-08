Version: v5

On this page

Capacitor CLI

The Capacitor command-line interface (CLI) tool is used to develop Capacitor apps.

npx cap [ -V ] [ -h ] [ < command > ]

Copy

-V, --version (optional): Output the version number

(optional): Output the version number -h, --help (optional): Output usage information. Can be used with individual commands too.

View all available CLI commands and options.

Learn how to install the Capacitor CLI โ€บ

Learn about the CLI workflow โ€บ