Version: v8

SystemBars

The SystemBars API provides methods for configuring the style and visibility of the device System Bars / Status Bar. This API differs from the Status Bar plugin in that it is only intended to support modern edge to edge use cases moving forward. For legacy functionality, use the Status Bar plugin.

FeatureSystem BarsStatus Bar
setOverlaysWebView()UnsupportedSupported on iOS and Android <= 14 (or 15 if edge to edge opt-out is enabled)
setBackgroundColor()UnsupportedSupported
setStyle()SupportedSupported - top Status Bar only
hide()/show()SupportedSupported - top Status Bar only

iOS Note

This plugin requires "View controller-based status bar appearance" (UIViewControllerBasedStatusBarAppearance) set to YES in Info.plist. Read about Configuring iOS for help.

The status bar visibility defaults to visible and the style defaults to Style.Default. You can change these defaults by adding UIStatusBarHidden and/or UIStatusBarStyle in Info.plist.

Android Note

Due to a bug in some older versions of Android WebView (< 140), correct safe area values are not available via the safe-area-inset-x CSS env variables. This plugin will inject the correct inset values into a new CSS variable(s) named --safe-area-inset-x that you can use as a fallback in your frontend styles:

html {
  padding-top: var(--safe-area-inset-top, env(safe-area-inset-top, 0px));
  padding-bottom: var(--safe-area-inset-bottom, env(safe-area-inset-bottom, 0px));
  padding-left: var(--safe-area-inset-left, env(safe-area-inset-left, 0px));
  padding-right: var(--safe-area-inset-right, env(safe-area-inset-right, 0px));
}

To control this behavior, use the insetsHandling configuration setting.

Example

import { SystemBars, SystemBarsStyle } from '@capacitor/core';

const setSystemBarStyleDark = async () => {
  await SystemBars.setStyle({ style: SystemBarsStyle.Dark });
};

const setSystemBarStyleLight = async () => {
  await SystemBars.setStyle({ style: SystemBarsStyle.Light });
};

const hideSystemBars = async () => {
  await SystemBars.hide();
};

const showSystemBars = async () => {
  await SystemBars.show();
};

const hideNavigationBar = async () => {
  await SystemBars.hide({
    bar: SystemBarType.NavigationBar
  })
}

// Set the Status Bar animation, only on iOS
const setStatusBarAnimation = async () => {
  await SystemBars.setAnimation({ animation: "NONE" });
}

Configuration

PropTypeDescriptionDefault
insetsHandlingstringSpecifies how to handle problematic insets on Android. This option is only supported on Android.
css = Injects CSS variables (--safe-area-inset-*) containing correct safe area inset values into the webview.
disable = Disable all inset handling.		css
stylestringThe style of the text and icons of the system bars.DEFAULT
hiddenbooleanHide the system bars on start.false
animationstringThe type of status bar animation used when showing or hiding. This option is only supported on iOS.FADE

Example Configuration

In capacitor.config.json:

{
  "plugins": {
    "SystemBars": {
      "insetsHandling": "css",
      "style": "DARK",
      "hidden": false,
      "animation": "NONE"
    }
  }
}

In capacitor.config.ts:

import { CapacitorConfig } from '@capacitor/cli';

const config: CapacitorConfig = {
  plugins: {
    SystemBars: {
      insetsHandling: "css",
      style: "DARK",
      hidden: false,
      animation: "NONE"
    },
  },
};

export default config;

API

setStyle(...)

setStyle(options: SystemBarsStyleOptions) => Promise<void>

Set the current style of the system bars.

ParamType
options
SystemBarsStyleOptions

Since: 8.0.0

show(...)

show(options: SystemBarsVisibilityOptions) => Promise<void>

Show the system bars.

ParamType
options
SystemBarsVisibilityOptions

Since: 8.0.0

hide(...)

hide(options: SystemBarsVisibilityOptions) => Promise<void>

Hide the system bars.

ParamType
options
SystemBarsVisibilityOptions

Since: 8.0.0

setAnimation(...)

setAnimation(options: SystemBarsAnimationOptions) => Promise<void>

Set the animation to use when showing / hiding the status bar.

Only available on iOS.

ParamType
options
SystemBarsAnimationOptions

Since: 8.0.0

Interfaces

SystemBarsStyleOptions

PropTypeDescriptionDefaultSince
style
SystemBarsStyle
Style of the text and icons of the system bars.'DEFAULT'8.0.0
bar
SystemBarType
The system bar to which to apply the style.null8.0.0

SystemBarsVisibilityOptions

PropTypeDescriptionDefaultSince
bar
SystemBarType
The system bar to hide or show.null8.0.0
animation
SystemBarsAnimation
The type of status bar animation used when showing or hiding. This option is only supported on iOS.'FADE'8.0.0

SystemBarsAnimationOptions

PropTypeDescriptionDefaultSince
animation
SystemBarsAnimation
The type of status bar animation used when showing or hiding. This option is only supported on iOS.'FADE'8.0.0

Type Aliases

SystemBarsAnimation

Available status bar animations. iOS only.

'FADE' | 'NONE'

Enums

SystemBarsStyle

MembersValueDescriptionSince
Dark'DARK'Light system bar content on a dark background.8.0.0
Light'LIGHT'For dark system bar content on a light background.8.0.0
Default'DEFAULT'The style is based on the device appearance or the underlying content. If the device is using Dark mode, the system bars content will be light. If the device is using Light mode, the system bars content will be dark.8.0.0

SystemBarType

MembersValueDescriptionSince
StatusBar'StatusBar'The top status bar on both Android and iOS.8.0.0
NavigationBar'NavigationBar'The navigation bar (or gesture bar on iOS) on both Android and iOS.8.0.0

