The SystemBars API provides methods for configuring the style and visibility of the device System Bars / Status Bar. This API differs from the Status Bar plugin in that it is only intended to support modern edge to edge use cases moving forward. For legacy functionality, use the Status Bar plugin.

Feature System Bars Status Bar setOverlaysWebView() Unsupported Supported on iOS and Android <= 14 (or 15 if edge to edge opt-out is enabled) setBackgroundColor() Unsupported Supported setStyle() Supported Supported - top Status Bar only hide()/show() Supported Supported - top Status Bar only

This plugin requires "View controller-based status bar appearance" ( UIViewControllerBasedStatusBarAppearance ) set to YES in Info.plist . Read about Configuring iOS for help.

The status bar visibility defaults to visible and the style defaults to Style.Default . You can change these defaults by adding UIStatusBarHidden and/or UIStatusBarStyle in Info.plist .

Due to a bug in some older versions of Android WebView (< 140), correct safe area values are not available via the safe-area-inset-x CSS env variables. This plugin will inject the correct inset values into a new CSS variable(s) named --safe-area-inset-x that you can use as a fallback in your frontend styles:

html {

padding-top : var ( --safe-area-inset-top , env ( safe-area-inset-top , 0 px ) ) ;

padding-bottom : var ( --safe-area-inset-bottom , env ( safe-area-inset-bottom , 0 px ) ) ;

padding-left : var ( --safe-area-inset-left , env ( safe-area-inset-left , 0 px ) ) ;

padding-right : var ( --safe-area-inset-right , env ( safe-area-inset-right , 0 px ) ) ;

}



To control this behavior, use the insetsHandling configuration setting.

import { SystemBars , SystemBarsStyle } from '@capacitor/core' ;



const setSystemBarStyleDark = async ( ) => {

await SystemBars . setStyle ( { style : SystemBarsStyle . Dark } ) ;

} ;



const setSystemBarStyleLight = async ( ) => {

await SystemBars . setStyle ( { style : SystemBarsStyle . Light } ) ;

} ;



const hideSystemBars = async ( ) => {

await SystemBars . hide ( ) ;

} ;



const showSystemBars = async ( ) => {

await SystemBars . show ( ) ;

} ;



const hideNavigationBar = async ( ) => {

await SystemBars . hide ( {

bar : SystemBarType . NavigationBar

} )

}





const setStatusBarAnimation = async ( ) => {

await SystemBars . setAnimation ( { animation : "NONE" } ) ;

}





Prop Type Description Default insetsHandling string Specifies how to handle problematic insets on Android. This option is only supported on Android.

css = Injects CSS variables ( --safe-area-inset-* ) containing correct safe area inset values into the webview.

disable = Disable all inset handling. css style string The style of the text and icons of the system bars. DEFAULT hidden boolean Hide the system bars on start. false animation string The type of status bar animation used when showing or hiding. This option is only supported on iOS. FADE

In capacitor.config.json :

{

"plugins" : {

"SystemBars" : {

"insetsHandling" : "css" ,

"style" : "DARK" ,

"hidden" : false ,

"animation" : "NONE"

}

}

}



In capacitor.config.ts :

import { CapacitorConfig } from '@capacitor/cli' ;



const config : CapacitorConfig = {

plugins : {

SystemBars : {

insetsHandling : "css" ,

style : "DARK" ,

hidden : false ,

animation : "NONE"

} ,

} ,

} ;



export default config ;

