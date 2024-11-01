SystemBars
The SystemBars API provides methods for configuring the style and visibility of the device System Bars / Status Bar. This API differs from the Status Bar plugin in that it is only intended to support modern edge to edge use cases moving forward. For legacy functionality, use the Status Bar plugin.
Feature
System Bars
Status Bar
setOverlaysWebView()
Unsupported
Supported on iOS and Android <= 14 (or 15 if edge to edge opt-out is enabled)
setBackgroundColor()
Unsupported
Supported
setStyle()
Supported
Supported - top Status Bar only
hide()/show()
Supported
Supported - top Status Bar only
iOS Note
This plugin requires "View controller-based status bar appearance"
(
UIViewControllerBasedStatusBarAppearance) set to
YES in
Info.plist. Read
about Configuring iOS for
help.
The status bar visibility defaults to visible and the style defaults to
Style.Default. You can change these defaults by adding
UIStatusBarHidden and/or
UIStatusBarStyle in
Info.plist.
Android Note
Due to a bug in some older versions of Android WebView (< 140), correct safe area values are not available via the
safe-area-inset-x CSS
env variables. This plugin will inject the correct inset values into a new CSS variable(s) named
--safe-area-inset-x that you can use as a fallback in your frontend styles:
html {
padding-top: var(--safe-area-inset-top, env(safe-area-inset-top, 0px));
padding-bottom: var(--safe-area-inset-bottom, env(safe-area-inset-bottom, 0px));
padding-left: var(--safe-area-inset-left, env(safe-area-inset-left, 0px));
padding-right: var(--safe-area-inset-right, env(safe-area-inset-right, 0px));
}
To control this behavior, use the
insetsHandling configuration setting.
Example
import { SystemBars, SystemBarsStyle } from '@capacitor/core';
const setSystemBarStyleDark = async () => {
await SystemBars.setStyle({ style: SystemBarsStyle.Dark });
};
const setSystemBarStyleLight = async () => {
await SystemBars.setStyle({ style: SystemBarsStyle.Light });
};
const hideSystemBars = async () => {
await SystemBars.hide();
};
const showSystemBars = async () => {
await SystemBars.show();
};
const hideNavigationBar = async () => {
await SystemBars.hide({
bar: SystemBarType.NavigationBar
})
}
// Set the Status Bar animation, only on iOS
const setStatusBarAnimation = async () => {
await SystemBars.setAnimation({ animation: "NONE" });
}
Configuration
|Prop
|Type
|Description
|Default
insetsHandling
string
|Specifies how to handle problematic insets on Android. This option is only supported on Android.
css = Injects CSS variables (
--safe-area-inset-*) containing correct safe area inset values into the webview.
disable = Disable all inset handling.
css
style
string
The style of the text and icons of the system bars.
DEFAULT
hidden
boolean
Hide the system bars on start.
false
animation
string
The type of status bar animation used when showing or hiding. This option is only supported on iOS.
FADE
Example Configuration
In
capacitor.config.json:
{
"plugins": {
"SystemBars": {
"insetsHandling": "css",
"style": "DARK",
"hidden": false,
"animation": "NONE"
}
}
}
In
capacitor.config.ts:
import { CapacitorConfig } from '@capacitor/cli';
const config: CapacitorConfig = {
plugins: {
SystemBars: {
insetsHandling: "css",
style: "DARK",
hidden: false,
animation: "NONE"
},
},
};
export default config;
API
setStyle(...)
setStyle(options: SystemBarsStyleOptions) => Promise<void>
Set the current style of the system bars.
|Param
|Type
options
Since: 8.0.0
show(...)
show(options: SystemBarsVisibilityOptions) => Promise<void>
Show the system bars.
|Param
|Type
options
Since: 8.0.0
hide(...)
hide(options: SystemBarsVisibilityOptions) => Promise<void>
Hide the system bars.
|Param
|Type
options
Since: 8.0.0
setAnimation(...)
setAnimation(options: SystemBarsAnimationOptions) => Promise<void>
Set the animation to use when showing / hiding the status bar.
Only available on iOS.
|Param
|Type
options
Since: 8.0.0
Interfaces
SystemBarsStyleOptions
|Prop
|Type
|Description
|Default
|Since
style
|Style of the text and icons of the system bars.
'DEFAULT'
|8.0.0
bar
|The system bar to which to apply the style.
null
|8.0.0
SystemBarsVisibilityOptions
|Prop
|Type
|Description
|Default
|Since
bar
|The system bar to hide or show.
null
|8.0.0
animation
|The type of status bar animation used when showing or hiding. This option is only supported on iOS.
'FADE'
|8.0.0
SystemBarsAnimationOptions
|Prop
|Type
|Description
|Default
|Since
animation
|The type of status bar animation used when showing or hiding. This option is only supported on iOS.
'FADE'
|8.0.0
Type Aliases
SystemBarsAnimation
Available status bar animations. iOS only.
'FADE' | 'NONE'
Enums
SystemBarsStyle
|Members
|Value
|Description
|Since
Dark
'DARK'
|Light system bar content on a dark background.
|8.0.0
Light
'LIGHT'
|For dark system bar content on a light background.
|8.0.0
Default
'DEFAULT'
|The style is based on the device appearance or the underlying content. If the device is using Dark mode, the system bars content will be light. If the device is using Light mode, the system bars content will be dark.
|8.0.0
SystemBarType
|Members
|Value
|Description
|Since
StatusBar
'StatusBar'
|The top status bar on both Android and iOS.
|8.0.0
NavigationBar
'NavigationBar'
|The navigation bar (or gesture bar on iOS) on both Android and iOS.
|8.0.0