Version: v7

@capacitor/barcode-scanner

Capacitor plugin using Outsystems Barcode libs

npm install @capacitor/barcode-scanner

npx cap sync



The barcode scanner plugin requires a minimum Android SDK target of 26. This is higher than the default that comes with your Capacitor application. You can update this value in your android/variables.gradle file.

ext {

minSdkVersion = 26

}



You will need to modify the allprojects > repositories section in your android/build.gradle file to include the Outsystems repository. Your android/build.gradle file should look similar to this after adding the repository.

allprojects {

repositories {

google()

mavenCentral()

maven {

url 'https://pkgs.dev.azure.com/OutSystemsRD/9e79bc5b-69b2-4476-9ca5-d67594972a52/_packaging/PublicArtifactRepository/maven/v1'

name 'Azure'

credentials {

username = "optional"

password = ""

}

content {

includeGroup "com.github.outsystems"

}

}

}

}



The barcode scanner uses the camera on the device. Ensure you configure the Privacy - Camera Usage Description in your Info.plist file so that your application can access the device's camera.