Version: v5

On this page

@capacitor/preferences

The Preferences API provides a simple key/value persistent store for lightweight data.

Mobile OSs may periodically clear data set in window.localStorage , so this API should be used instead. This API will fall back to using localStorage when running as a Progressive Web App.

This plugin will use UserDefaults on iOS and SharedPreferences on Android. Stored data is cleared if the app is uninstalled.

Note: This API is not meant to be used as a local database. If your app stores a lot of data, has high read/write load, or requires complex querying, we recommend taking a look at a SQLite-based solution. One such solution is Ionic Secure Storage, a SQLite-based engine with full encryption support. The Capacitor Community has also built a number of other storage engines.

npm install @capacitor/preferences

npx cap sync



import { Preferences } from '@capacitor/preferences' ;



const setName = async ( ) => {

await Preferences . set ( {

key : 'name' ,

value : 'Max' ,

} ) ;

} ;



const checkName = async ( ) => {

const { value } = await Preferences . get ( { key : 'name' } ) ;



console . log ( ` Hello ${ value } ! ` ) ;

} ;



const removeName = async ( ) => {

await Preferences . remove ( { key : 'name' } ) ;

} ;



The Preferences API only supports string values. You can, however, use JSON if you JSON.stringify the object before calling set() , then JSON.parse the value returned from get() .

This method can also be used to store non-string values, such as numbers and booleans.