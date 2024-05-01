Version: v6

@capacitor/preferences

The Preferences API provides a simple key/value persistent store for lightweight data.

Mobile OSs may periodically clear data set in window.localStorage , so this API should be used instead. This API will fall back to using localStorage when running as a Progressive Web App.

This plugin will use UserDefaults on iOS and SharedPreferences on Android. Stored data is cleared if the app is uninstalled.

Note: This API is not meant to be used as a local database. If your app stores a lot of data, has high read/write load, or requires complex querying, we recommend taking a look at a SQLite-based solution. One such solution is Ionic Secure Storage, a SQLite-based engine with full encryption support. The Capacitor Community has also built a number of other storage engines.

npm install @capacitor/preferences

npx cap sync



Apple mandates that app developers now specify approved reasons for API usage to enhance user privacy. By May 1st, 2024, it's required to include these reasons when submitting apps to the App Store Connect.

When using this specific plugin in your app, you must create a PrivacyInfo.xcprivacy file in /ios/App or use the VS Code Extension to generate it, specifying the usage reasons.

For detailed steps on how to do this, please see the Capacitor Docs.

For this plugin, the required dictionary key is NSPrivacyAccessedAPICategoryUserDefaults and the recommended reason is CA92.1.

<?xml version="1.0" encoding="UTF-8"?>

<! DOCTYPE plist PUBLIC "-//Apple//DTD PLIST 1.0//EN" "http://www.apple.com/DTDs/PropertyList-1.0.dtd" >

< plist version = " 1.0 " >

< dict >

< key > NSPrivacyAccessedAPITypes </ key >

< array >



< dict >

< key > NSPrivacyAccessedAPIType </ key >

< string > NSPrivacyAccessedAPICategoryUserDefaults </ string >

< key > NSPrivacyAccessedAPITypeReasons </ key >

< array >

< string > CA92.1 </ string >

</ array >

</ dict >

</ array >

</ dict >

</ plist >



import { Preferences } from '@capacitor/preferences' ;



const setName = async ( ) => {

await Preferences . set ( {

key : 'name' ,

value : 'Max' ,

} ) ;

} ;



const checkName = async ( ) => {

const { value } = await Preferences . get ( { key : 'name' } ) ;



console . log ( ` Hello ${ value } ! ` ) ;

} ;



const removeName = async ( ) => {

await Preferences . remove ( { key : 'name' } ) ;

} ;



The Preferences API only supports string values. You can, however, use JSON if you JSON.stringify the object before calling set() , then JSON.parse the value returned from get() .

This method can also be used to store non-string values, such as numbers and booleans.