Skip to main content
Version: v5

@capacitor/app-launcher

The AppLauncher API allows your app to check if an app can be opened and open it.

On iOS you can only open apps if you know their url scheme.

On Android you can open apps if you know their url scheme or use their public package name.

Note: On Android 11 and newer you have to add the app package names you want to query in the AndroidManifest.xml inside the queries tag.

Example:

<queries>
  <package android:name="com.getcapacitor.myapp" />
</queries>

Install

npm install @capacitor/app-launcher
npx cap sync

Example

import { AppLauncher } from '@capacitor/app-launcher';

const checkCanOpenUrl = async () => {
  const { value } = await AppLauncher.canOpenUrl({ url: 'com.getcapacitor.myapp' });

  console.log('Can open url: ', value);
};

const openPortfolioPage = async () => {
  await AppLauncher.openUrl({ url: 'com.getcapacitor.myapp://page?id=portfolio' });
};

API

canOpenUrl(...)

canOpenUrl(options: CanOpenURLOptions) => Promise<CanOpenURLResult>

Check if an app can be opened with the given URL.

On iOS you must declare the URL schemes you pass to this method by adding the LSApplicationQueriesSchemes key to your app's Info.plist file. Learn more about configuring Info.plist.

This method always returns false for undeclared schemes, whether or not an appropriate app is installed. To learn more about the key, see LSApplicationQueriesSchemes.

ParamType
options
CanOpenURLOptions

Returns: 

Promise<CanOpenURLResult>

Since: 1.0.0

openUrl(...)

openUrl(options: OpenURLOptions) => Promise<OpenURLResult>

Open an app with the given URL. On iOS the URL should be a known URLScheme. On Android the URL can be a known URLScheme or an app package name.

ParamType
options
OpenURLOptions

Returns: 

Promise<OpenURLResult>

Since: 1.0.0

Interfaces

CanOpenURLResult

PropType
valueboolean

CanOpenURLOptions

PropType
urlstring

OpenURLResult

PropType
completedboolean

OpenURLOptions

PropType
urlstring

Contents

Edit this page