@capacitor/app-launcher
The AppLauncher API allows your app to check if an app can be opened and open it.
On iOS you can only open apps if you know their url scheme.
On Android you can open apps if you know their url scheme or use their public package name.
Note: On Android 11 and newer you have to add the app package names you want to query in the
AndroidManifest.xml inside the
queries tag.
Example:
<queries>
<package android:name="com.getcapacitor.myapp" />
</queries>
Install
npm install @capacitor/app-launcher
npx cap sync
Example
import { AppLauncher } from '@capacitor/app-launcher';
const checkCanOpenUrl = async () => {
const { value } = await AppLauncher.canOpenUrl({ url: 'com.getcapacitor.myapp' });
console.log('Can open url: ', value);
};
const openPortfolioPage = async () => {
await AppLauncher.openUrl({ url: 'com.getcapacitor.myapp://page?id=portfolio' });
};
API
canOpenUrl(...)
canOpenUrl(options: CanOpenURLOptions) => Promise<CanOpenURLResult>
Check if an app can be opened with the given URL.
On iOS you must declare the URL schemes you pass to this method by adding
the
LSApplicationQueriesSchemes key to your app's
Info.plist file.
Learn more about configuring
Info.plist.
This method always returns false for undeclared schemes, whether or not an appropriate app is installed. To learn more about the key, see LSApplicationQueriesSchemes.
|Param
|Type
options
|CanOpenURLOptions
Returns:
Promise<CanOpenURLResult>
Since: 1.0.0
openUrl(...)
openUrl(options: OpenURLOptions) => Promise<OpenURLResult>
Open an app with the given URL. On iOS the URL should be a known URLScheme. On Android the URL can be a known URLScheme or an app package name.
|Param
|Type
options
|OpenURLOptions
Returns:
Promise<OpenURLResult>
Since: 1.0.0
Interfaces
CanOpenURLResult
|Prop
|Type
value
boolean
CanOpenURLOptions
|Prop
|Type
url
string
OpenURLResult
|Prop
|Type
completed
boolean
OpenURLOptions
|Prop
|Type
url
string