Version: v6

On this page

Configuration Values

When developing plugins, you can provide configuration values developers can set that impact how the plugin behaves at runtime. An example of a plugin configuration value is launchShowDuration , available through the @capacitor/splash-screen plugin, which sets how long to show the splash screen before hiding.

Capacitor plugin configuration values get set as part of the plugins property of a Capacitor configuration file.

A Capacitor plugin can access configuration values defined under the plugin's name in the plugins property of a Capacitor configuration file.

{

appId : 'com.company.app' ,

...

plugins : {

MyCoolPlugin : {

style : "dark" ,

iconColor : '#FF0000'

}

}

}



In the example above, the native implementation of the MyCoolPlugin plugin can access the configured values of style and iconColor .

Capacitor configuration files support TypeScript. While not required, providing typing information defining and documenting configuration values available for your plugin is recommended.

You can provide typing for your plugin's configuration values by extending the PluginsConfig interface provided by @capacitor/cli .





declare module '@capacitor/cli' {

export interface PluginsConfig {

MyCoolPlugin ? : {













style ? : 'dark' | 'light' ;

















iconColor ? : string ;

} ;

}

}



We recommend placing this typing definition within your plugin's definitions.ts file. For your plugin consumers to access this typing information, they must be using TypeScript for their Capacitor configuration file and need to add a reference to the plugin's types in capacitor.config.ts :



import { CapacitorConfig } from '@capacitor/cli' ;



const config : CapacitorConfig = {

appId : "com.company.app" ,

...

plugins : {

MyCoolPlugin : {

style : "dark" ,

iconColor : "#034821"

}

}

}

export default config ;



The Capacitor API contains the getConfig() utility method to access plugin configuration values from the native implementation of your plugin.

For iOS:

if let style = getConfig ( ) . getString ( "style" ) {



}



For Android:

String style = getConfig ( ) . getString ( "style" ) ;

if ( style ) {



}



Please note that you cannot enforce plugin consumers to provide configuration values, and plugin consumers can pass invalid data (especially if they use JSON-based Capacitor configuration).

As a plugin developer, it is up to you to provide adequate documentation surrounding your plugin’s configuration values and gracefully fall back if plugin consumers do not provide configuration values or provide them with invalid input.