@capacitor/inappbrowser
The InAppBrowser Plugin provides a web browser view that allows you to load any web page externally. It behaves as a standard web browser and is useful to load untrusted content without risking your application's security. It offers three different ways to open URLs; in a WebView, in an in-app system browser (Custom Tabs for Android and SFSafariViewController for iOS), and in the device's default browser.
Install
npm install @capacitor/inappbrowser
npx cap sync
Supported Platforms
- iOS
- Android
Android
The InAppBrowser plugin requires a minimum Android SDK target of 26. This is higher than the default that comes with your Capacitor application. You can update this value in your
android/variables.gradle file.
ext {
minSdkVersion = 26
}
Usage Example
Open In External Browser
import { InAppBrowser } from '@capacitor/inappbrowser';
await InAppBrowser.openInExternalBrowser({
url: "https://www.google.com"
});
Open In System Browser (Custom Tabs for Android, SFSafariViewController for iOS)
import { InAppBrowser, DefaultSystemBrowserOptions } from '@capacitor/inappbrowser';
await InAppBrowser.openInSystemBrowser({
url: "https://www.google.com",
options: DefaultSystemBrowserOptions
});
Open In Web View
import { InAppBrowser, DefaultWebViewOptions } from '@capacitor/inappbrowser';
await InAppBrowser.openInWebView({
url: "https://www.google.com",
options: DefaultWebViewOptions
});
Close (Web View or System Browser)
import { InAppBrowser } from '@capacitor/inappbrowser';
await InAppBrowser.close();
Add Listeners
import { InAppBrowser } from '@capacitor/inappbrowser';
await InAppBrowser.addListener('browserClosed', () => {
console.log("browser was closed.");
});
await InAppBrowser.addListener('browserPageLoaded', () => {
console.log("browser was loaded.");
});
Remove All Listeners
import { InAppBrowser } from '@capacitor/inappbrowser';
InAppBrowser.removeAllListeners();
API
openInWebView(...)
openInWebView(model: OpenInWebViewParameterModel) => Promise<void>
Opens the web content of the given URL in your mobile app using a custom web view within your application.
|Param
|Type
|Description
model
|The parameters to open the URL in the web view
openInSystemBrowser(...)
openInSystemBrowser(model: OpenInSystemBrowserParameterModel) => Promise<void>
Opens the web content of the given URL in your mobile app, using SafariViewController for iOS and Custom Tabs for Android.
|Param
|Type
|Description
model
|The parameters to open the URL in the system browser
openInExternalBrowser(...)
openInExternalBrowser(model: OpenInDefaultParameterModel) => Promise<void>
Opens the web content of the given URL in a separate browser, outside of your mobile application.
|Param
|Type
|Description
model
|The parameters to open the URL in the external browser
close()
close() => Promise<void>
Closes the currently active browser. It can be used to close browsers launched through the openInSystemBrowser or openInWebView actions.
addListener('browserClosed' | 'browserPageLoaded', ...)
addListener(eventName: 'browserClosed' | 'browserPageLoaded', listenerFunc: () => void) => Promise<PluginListenerHandle>
Adds a listener for the specified browser event.
|Param
|Type
|Description
eventName
'browserClosed' | 'browserPageLoaded'
|The name of the browser event to listen for: 'browserClosed' or 'browserPageLoaded'.
listenerFunc
() => void
|The function to be called when the event occurs.
Returns:
Promise<PluginListenerHandle>
removeAllListeners()
removeAllListeners() => void
Removes all listeners for the browser events.
Interfaces
OpenInWebViewParameterModel
Defines the options for opening a URL in the web view.
|Prop
|Type
|Description
options
|A structure containing some configurations to apply to the Web View.
WebViewOptions
|Prop
|Type
|Description
showURL
boolean
|Displays the URL on the Web View.
showToolbar
boolean
|Displays the toolbar on the Web View.
clearCache
boolean
|Clears the Web View's cookie cache before a new window is opened.
clearSessionCache
boolean
|Clears the session cookie cache before a new window is opened.
mediaPlaybackRequiresUserAction
boolean
|Prevents HTML5 audio or video from auto-playing.
closeButtonText
string
|Sets the text to display on the Close button on the Web View.
toolbarPosition
|Sets the position to display the Toolbar on the Web View.
showNavigationButtons
boolean
|Displays the navigation buttons.
leftToRight
boolean
|Swaps the positions of the navigation buttons and the close button.
customWebViewUserAgent
string | null
|Sets a custom user agent to open the Web View with. If empty or not set, the parameter will be ignored.
android
|Android-specific Web View options.
iOS
|iOS-specific Web View options.
AndroidWebViewOptions
|Prop
|Type
|Description
allowZoom
boolean
|Shows the Android browser's zoom controls.
hardwareBack
boolean
|Uses the hardware back button to navigate backwards through the Web View's history. If there is no previous page, the Web View will close.
pauseMedia
boolean
|Makes the Web View pause/resume with the app to stop background audio.
iOSWebViewOptions
|Prop
|Type
|Description
allowOverScroll
boolean
|Turns on the Web View bounce property.
enableViewportScale
boolean
|Prevents viewport scaling through a meta tag.
allowInLineMediaPlayback
boolean
|Allows in-line HTML5 media playback, displaying within the browser window rather than a device-specific playback interface. Note: The HTML's video element must also include the webkit-playsinline attribute.
surpressIncrementalRendering
boolean
|Waits until all new view content is received before being rendered.
viewStyle
|Sets the presentation style of the Web View.
animationEffect
|Sets the transition style of the Web View.
OpenInSystemBrowserParameterModel
Defines the options for opening a URL in the system browser.
|Prop
|Type
|Description
options
|A structure containing some configurations to apply to the System Browser.
SystemBrowserOptions
|Prop
|Type
|Description
android
|Android-specific System Browser options.
iOS
|iOS-specific System Browser options.
AndroidSystemBrowserOptions
|Prop
|Type
|Description
showTitle
boolean
|Enables the title display.
hideToolbarOnScroll
boolean
|Hides the toolbar when scrolling.
viewStyle
|Sets the presentation style of CustomTabs.
bottomSheetOptions
|Sets the options for the bottom sheet when this is selected as the viewStyle. If viewStyle is FULL_SCREEN, this will be ignored.
startAnimation
|Sets the start animation for when the browser appears.
exitAnimation
|Sets the exit animation for when the browser disappears.
AndroidBottomSheet
|Prop
|Type
|Description
height
number
|Sets the height of the bottom sheet. This will be a minimum of 50% of the screen's height. If no value is passed, we will default to the minimum value.
isFixed
boolean
|Sets whether the bottom sheet is fixed.
iOSSystemBrowserOptions
|Prop
|Type
|Description
closeButtonText
|Sets a text to use as the close button's caption.
viewStyle
|Sets the presentation style of SafariViewController.
animationEffect
|Sets the transition style of SafariViewController.
enableBarsCollapsing
boolean
|Enables bars to collapse on scrolling down.
enableReadersMode
boolean
|Enables readers mode.
OpenInDefaultParameterModel
Defines the options for opening a URL in the external browser and used by the others.
|Prop
|Type
|Description
url
string
|The URL to be opened. It must contain either 'http' or 'https' as the protocol prefix.
PluginListenerHandle
|Prop
|Type
remove
() => Promise<void>
Enums
ToolbarPosition
|Members
TOP
BOTTOM
iOSViewStyle
|Members
PAGE_SHEET
FORM_SHEET
FULL_SCREEN
iOSAnimation
|Members
FLIP_HORIZONTAL
CROSS_DISSOLVE
COVER_VERTICAL
AndroidViewStyle
|Members
BOTTOM_SHEET
FULL_SCREEN
AndroidAnimation
|Members
FADE_IN
FADE_OUT
SLIDE_IN_LEFT
SLIDE_OUT_RIGHT
DismissStyle
|Members
CLOSE
CANCEL
DONE