@capacitor/screen-reader
The Screen Reader API provides access to TalkBack/VoiceOver/etc. and provides simple text-to-speech capabilities for visual accessibility.
Install
npm install @capacitor/screen-reader
npx cap sync
Example
import { ScreenReader } from '@capacitor/screen-reader';
ScreenReader.addListener('stateChange', ({ value }) => {
console.log(`Screen reader is now ${value ? 'on' : 'off'}`);
});
const checkScreenReaderEnabled = async () => {
const { value } = await ScreenReader.isEnabled();
console.log('Voice over enabled? ' + value);
};
const sayHello = async () => {
await ScreenReader.speak({ value: 'Hello World!' });
};
API
isEnabled()
isEnabled() => Promise<{ value: boolean; }>
Whether a Screen Reader is currently active.
This method is not supported on web (it is not possible to detect Screen Readers).
Returns:
Promise<{ value: boolean; }>
Since: 1.0.0
speak(...)
speak(options: SpeakOptions) => Promise<void>
Text-to-Speech functionality.
This function will only work if a Screen Reader is currently active.
On web, browsers must support the SpeechSynthesis API, or this method will throw an error.
For more text-to-speech capabilities, please see the Capacitor Community Text-to-Speech plugin.
|Param
|Type
options
Since: 1.0.0
addListener('stateChange', ...)
addListener(eventName: 'stateChange', listener: StateChangeListener) => Promise<PluginListenerHandle>
Add a listener for when the screen reader is turned on or off.
This event used to be named
'accessibilityScreenReaderStateChange'.
This method is not supported on web (it is not possible to detect Screen Readers).
|Param
|Type
eventName
'stateChange'
listener
Returns:
Promise<PluginListenerHandle>
Since: 1.0.0
removeAllListeners()
removeAllListeners() => Promise<void>
Remove all the listeners that are attached to this plugin.
Since: 1.0.0
Interfaces
SpeakOptions
|Prop
|Type
|Description
|Since
value
string
|The text to speak.
|1.0.0
language
string
|The language to speak the text in, as its ISO 639-1 Code (e.g.: "en"). This option is only supported on Android.
|1.0.0
PluginListenerHandle
|Prop
|Type
remove
() => Promise<void>
ScreenReaderState
|Prop
|Type
|Description
|Since
value
boolean
|Whether a Screen Reader is currently active.
|1.0.0
Type Aliases
StateChangeListener
(state: ScreenReaderState): void