@capacitor/background-runner
Background Runner provides an event-based standalone JavaScript environment for executing your Javascript code outside of the web view.
Install
npm install @capacitor/background-runner
npx cap sync
Background Runner has support for various device APIs that require permission from the user prior to use.
iOS
On iOS you must enable the Background Modes capability.
Once added, you must enable the
Background fetch and
Background processing modes at a minimum to enable the ability to register and schedule your background tasks.
If you will be making use of Geolocation or Push Notifications, enable
Location updates or
Remote notifications respectively.
After enabling the Background Modes capability, add the following to your app's
AppDelegate.swift:
At the top of the file, under
import Capacitor add:
import CapacitorBackgroundRunner
func application(_ application: UIApplication, didFinishLaunchingWithOptions launchOptions: [UIApplication.LaunchOptionsKey: Any]?) -> Bool {
// ....
BackgroundRunnerPlugin.registerBackgroundTask()
BackgroundRunnerPlugin.handleApplicationDidFinishLaunching(launchOptions: launchOptions)
// ....
return true
}
To allow the Background Runner to handle remote notifications, add the following:
func application(_ application: UIApplication, didReceiveRemoteNotification userInfo: [AnyHashable : Any], fetchCompletionHandler completionHandler: @escaping (UIBackgroundFetchResult) -> Void) {
// ....
BackgroundRunnerPlugin.dispatchEvent(event: "remoteNotification", eventArgs: userInfo) { result in
switch result {
case .success:
completionHandler(.newData)
case .failure:
completionHandler(.failed)
}
}
}
Geolocation
Apple requires privacy descriptions to be specified in
Info.plist for location information:
NSLocationAlwaysUsageDescription(
Privacy - Location Always Usage Description)
NSLocationWhenInUseUsageDescription(
Privacy - Location When In Use Usage Description)
Read about Configuring
Info.plist in the iOS Guide for more information on setting iOS permissions in Xcode
Android
Insert the following line to
android/app/build.gradle:
...
repositories {
flatDir{
dirs '../capacitor-cordova-android-plugins/src/main/libs', 'libs'
+ dirs '../../node_modules/@capacitor/background-runner/android/src/main/libs', 'libs'
}
}
...
If you are upgrading from 1.0.5 with an existing Android project, be sure to delete the
android-js-engine-release.aar from
android/src/main/libs.
Geolocation
This API requires the following permissions be added to your
AndroidManifest.xml:
<!-- Geolocation API -->
<uses-permission android:name="android.permission.ACCESS_COARSE_LOCATION" />
<uses-permission android:name="android.permission.ACCESS_FINE_LOCATION" />
<uses-feature android:name="android.hardware.location.gps" />
The first two permissions ask for location data, both fine and coarse, and the last line is optional but necessary if your app requires GPS to function. You may leave it out, though keep in mind that this may mean your app is installed on devices lacking GPS hardware.
Local Notifications
Android 13 requires a permission check in order to send notifications. You are required to call
checkPermissions() and
requestPermissions() accordingly.
On Android 12 and older it won't show a prompt and will just return as granted.
Starting on Android 12, scheduled notifications won't be exact unless this permission is added to your
AndroidManifest.xml:
<uses-permission android:name="android.permission.SCHEDULE_EXACT_ALARM" />
Note that even if the permission is present, users can still disable exact notifications from the app settings.
Read about Setting Permissions in the Android Guide for more information on setting Android permissions.
About Background Runner
During the course of building complex applications, its sometimes necessary to perform work while the application is not in the foreground. The challenge with standard Capacitor applications is that the webview is not available when these background events occur, requiring you to write native code to handle these events. This is where the Background Runner plugin comes in.
Background Runner makes it easy to write JavaScript code to handle native background events. All you need to do is create your runner JavaScript file and define your configuration, then the Background Runner plugin will automatically configure and schedule a native background task that will be executed according to your config and the rules of the platform. No modification to your UI code is necessary.
Using Background Runner
Background Runner contains a headless JavaScript environment that calls event handlers in javascript file that you designate in your
capacitor.config.ts file. If the runner finds a event handler corresponding to incoming event in your runner file, it will execute the event handler, then shutdown once
resolve() or
reject() are called (or if the OS force kills your process).
Example Runner JS File
addEventListener('myCustomEvent', (resolve, reject, args) => {
console.log('do something to update the system here');
resolve();
});
addEventListener('myCustomEventWithReturnData', (resolve, reject, args) => {
try {
console.log('accepted this data: ' + JSON.stringify(args.user));
const updatedUser = args.user;
updatedUser.firstName = updatedUser.firstName + ' HELLO';
updatedUser.lastName = updatedUser.lastName + ' WORLD';
resolve(updatedUser);
} catch (err) {
reject(err);
}
});
addEventListener('remoteNotification', (resolve, reject, args) => {
try {
console.log('received silent push notification');
CapacitorNotifications.schedule([
{
id: 100,
title: 'Enterprise Background Runner',
body: 'Received silent push notification',
},
]);
resolve();
} catch (err) {
reject();
}
});
Calling
resolve() \
reject() is required within every event handler called by the runner. Failure to do this could result in your runner being killed by the OS if your event is called while the app is in the background. If the app is in the foreground, async calls to
dispatchEvent may not resolve.
For more real world examples of using Background Runner, check out the Background Runner Test App.
Configuring Background Runner
On load, Background Runner will automatically register a background task that will be scheduled and run once your app is backgrounded.
|Prop
|Type
|Description
|Since
label
string
|The name of the runner, used in logs.
|1.0.0
src
string
|The path to the runner JavaScript file, relative to the app bundle.
|1.0.0
event
string
|The name of the event that will be called when the OS executes the background task.
|1.0.0
repeat
boolean
|If background task should repeat based on the interval set in
interval.
|1.0.0
interval
number
|The number of minutes after the the app is put into the background in which the background task should begin. If
repeat is true, this also specifies the number of minutes between each execution.
|1.0.0
autoStart
boolean
|Automatically register and schedule background task on app load.
|1.0.0
Examples
In
capacitor.config.json:
{
"plugins": {
"BackgroundRunner": {
"label": "com.example.background.task",
"src": "runners/background.js",
"event": "myCustomEvent",
"repeat": true,
"interval": 15,
"autoStart": true
}
}
}
In
capacitor.config.ts:
/// <reference types="@capacitor/background-runner" />
import { CapacitorConfig } from '@capacitor/cli';
const config: CapacitorConfig = {
plugins: {
BackgroundRunner: {
label: "com.example.background.task",
src: "runners/background.js",
event: "myCustomEvent",
repeat: true,
interval: 15,
autoStart: true,
},
},
};
export default config;
JavaScript API
Background Runner does not execute your Javascript code in a browser or web view, therefore the typical Web APIs you may be used to may not be available. This includes DOM APIs nor ability to interact with your application's DOM.
Below is a list of the available Web APIs provided in Background Runner:
- console
- only
info,
log,
warn,
error, and
debugare available
- only
- TextDecoder
- only
decodeis available
- only
- TextEncoder
- only
encodeis available
- only
- addEventListener
- Event Listener options and
useCapturenot supported
- Event Listener options and
- setTimeout
- setInterval
- clearTimeout
- clearInterval
- crypto
- fetch
- Request object not yet supported
- Only
method,
headersand
bodysupported in options object
In addition to the standard Web APIs, Background Runner also supports a number of custom Capacitor APIs custom APIs that expose relevant mobile device functionality
Runner Lifetimes
Currently, the runners are designed for performing periodic bursts of work while your app is in the background, or for executing asynchronous work in a thread separate from your UI while your app is in the foreground. As a result, runners are not long lived. State is not maintained between calls to events in the runner. Each call to
dispatchEvent() creates a new context in which your runner code is loaded and executed, and once
resolve() or
reject() is called, the context is destroyed.
Android Battery Optimizations
Some Android vendors offer built-in battery optimization settings that go beyond what stock Android provides. Some of these optimizations must be disabled by your end users in order for your background tasks to work properly.
Visit Don't kill my app! for more information on the affected manufacturers and steps required by your users to adjust the settings.
Limitations of Background Tasks
It’s not possible to run persistent, always running background services on mobile operating systems. Due to the limitations imposed by iOS and Android designed to reduce battery and data consumption, background tasks are constrained with various limitations that you must keep in mind while designing and implementing your background task.
iOS
- Each invocation of your task has approximately up to 30 seconds of runtime before you must call
completed()or your task is killed.
- While you can set an interval to define when your task runs after the app is backgrounded, or how often it should run, this is not guaranteed. iOS will determine when and how often you task will ultimately run, determined in part by how often you app is used.
- Background tasks are not executed in the simulator.
Android
- Your task has a maximum of 10 minutes to perform work, but to keep your task cross platform compatible, you should limit your work to 30 seconds at most.
- Repeating background tasks have a minimal interval of at least 15 minutes. Similar to iOS, any interval you request may not be hit exactly - actual execution time is subject to OS battery optimizations and other heuristics.
API
checkPermissions()
checkPermissions() => any
Check permissions for the various Capacitor device APIs.
Returns:
any
Since: 1.0.0
requestPermissions(...)
requestPermissions(options: RequestPermissionOptions) => any
Request permission to display local notifications.
|Param
|Type
options
Returns:
any
Since: 1.0.0
dispatchEvent(...)
dispatchEvent<T = void>(options: DispatchEventOptions) => any
Dispatches an event to the configured runner.
|Param
|Type
options
Returns:
any
Since: 1.0.0
Interfaces
PermissionStatus
|Prop
|Type
geolocation
notifications
RequestPermissionOptions
|Prop
|Type
apis
{}
DispatchEventOptions
|Prop
|Type
|Description
|Since
label
string
|The runner label to dispatch the event to
|1.0.0
event
string
|The name of the registered event listener.
|1.0.0
details
{ [key: string]: any; }
Type Aliases
PermissionState
'prompt' | 'prompt-with-rationale' | 'granted' | 'denied'
API
'geolocation' | 'notifications'
Capacitor API
Interfaces
CapacitorDevice
Get information on the device, such as network connectivity and battery status.
|Prop
|Type
|Description
|Since
getBatteryStatus
|Get the current battery status for the device.
|1.0.0
getNetworkStatus
|Get the current network status for the device.
|1.0.0
BatteryStatus
|Prop
|Type
batteryLevel
number
isCharging
boolean
NetworkStatus
|Prop
|Type
connected
boolean
connectionType
string
CapacitorKV
A simple string key / value store backed by UserDefaults on iOS and Shared Preferences on Android.
|Prop
|Type
|Description
|Since
set
(key: string, value: string) => void
|Set a string value with the given key.
|1.0.0
get
(key: string) => { value: string; }
|Get a string value for the given key.
|1.0.0
remove
(key: string) => void
|Remove a value with the given key.
|1.0.0
CapacitorNotifications
Send basic local notifications.
|Prop
|Type
|Description
|Since
schedule
(options: {}) => void
|Schedule a local notification
|1.0.0
setBadge
|Set the application badge count
|2.0.0
clearBadge
() => void
|Clears the application badge count
|2.0.0
NotificationScheduleOptions
|Prop
|Type
|Description
|Since
id
number
|The notification identifier. On Android it's a 32-bit int. So the value should be between -2147483648 and 2147483647 inclusive.
|1.0.0
title
string
|The title of the notification.
|1.0.0
body
string
|The body of the notification, shown below the title.
|1.0.0
scheduleAt
Date
|Date to send this notification.
|1.0.0
sound
string
|Name of the audio file to play when this notification is displayed. Include the file extension with the filename. On iOS, the file should be in the app bundle. On Android, the file should be in res/raw folder. Recommended format is
.wav because is supported by both iOS and Android. Only available for iOS and Android < 26. For Android 26+ use channelId of a channel configured with the desired sound. If the sound file is not found, (i.e. empty string or wrong name) the default system notification sound will be used. If not provided, it will produce the default sound on Android and no sound on iOS.
|1.0.0
actionTypeId
string
|Associate an action type with this notification.
|1.0.0
threadIdentifier
string
|Used to group multiple notifications. Sets
threadIdentifier on the
UNMutableNotificationContent. Only available for iOS.
|1.0.0
summaryArgument
string
|The string this notification adds to the category's summary format string. Sets
summaryArgument on the
UNMutableNotificationContent. Only available for iOS.
|1.0.0
group
string
|Used to group multiple notifications. Calls
setGroup() on
NotificationCompat.Builder with the provided value. Only available for Android.
|1.0.0
groupSummary
string
|If true, this notification becomes the summary for a group of notifications. Calls
setGroupSummary() on
NotificationCompat.Builder with the provided value. Only available for Android when using
group.
|1.0.0
extra
any
|Set extra data to store within this notification.
|1.0.0
ongoing
boolean
|If true, the notification can't be swiped away. Calls
setOngoing() on
NotificationCompat.Builder with the provided value. Only available for Android.
|1.0.0
autoCancel
boolean
|If true, the notification is canceled when the user clicks on it. Calls
setAutoCancel() on
NotificationCompat.Builder with the provided value. Only available for Android.
|1.0.0
largeBody
string
|Sets a multiline text block for display in a big text notification style.
|1.0.0
summaryText
string
|Used to set the summary text detail in inbox and big text notification styles. Only available for Android.
|1.0.0
smallIcon
string
|Set a custom status bar icon. If set, this overrides the
smallIcon option from Capacitor configuration. Icons should be placed in your app's
res/drawable folder. The value for this option should be the drawable resource ID, which is the filename without an extension. Only available for Android.
|1.0.0
largeIcon
string
|Set a large icon for notifications. Icons should be placed in your app's
res/drawable folder. The value for this option should be the drawable resource ID, which is the filename without an extension. Only available for Android.
|1.0.0
channelId
string
|Specifies the channel the notification should be delivered on. If channel with the given name does not exist then the notification will not fire. If not provided, it will use the default channel. Calls
setChannelId() on
NotificationCompat.Builder with the provided value. Only available for Android 26+.
|1.0.0
NotificationBadgeOptions
|Prop
|Type
|Description
|Since
count
number
|The number to set on the application badge count.
|2.0.0
notificationTitle
string
|The required title for the associated badge count notification. Only for Android.
|2.0.0
notificationSubtitle
string
|The subtitle for the associated badge count notification. Only for Android.
|2.0.0
CapacitorGeolocation
Get access to device location information.
|Prop
|Type
|Description
|Since
getCurrentPosition
|Get the device's last known location
|1.0.0
GetCurrentPositionResult
|Prop
|Type
|Description
|Since
latitude
number
|Latitude in decimal degrees
|1.0.0
longitude
number
|longitude in decimal degrees
|1.0.0
accuracy
number
|Accuracy level of the latitude and longitude coordinates in meters
|1.0.0
altitude
number | null
|The altitude the user is at (if available)
|1.0.0
altitudeAccuracy
number | null
|Accuracy level of the altitude coordinate in meters, if available. Available on all iOS versions and on Android 8.0+.
|1.0.0
speed
number | null
|The speed the user is traveling (if available)
|1.0.0
heading
number | null
|The heading the user is facing (if available)
|1.0.0
CapacitorWatch
Interact with a watch paired with this app
sendMessage, transferUserInfo and updateApplicationContext are raw routes to the WCSession delegate methods, but have no effects currently in a CapacitorWatch Watch application. They could be used if a native watch app is developed as a companion app to a Capacitor app
|Prop
|Type
|Description
sendMessage
(options: []) => void
|Sends a message to the watch with the sendMessage() WCSession delegate method This has no effect on a CapacitorWatch watch app
transferUserInfo
(options: []) => void
|Sends information to the watch with the transferUserInfo() WCSession delegate method This has no effect on a CapacitorWatch watch app
updateApplicationContext
(options: []) => void
|Updates the application context on the watch with the updateApplicationContext() WCSession delegate method This has no effect on a CapacitorWatch watch app
isReachable
boolean
|Checks to see if the compaion watch is reachable
updateWatchUI
(options: { watchUI: string; }) => void
|Replaces the current UI on the watch with what is specified here.
updateWatchData
(options: { data: { [key: string]: string; }; }) => void
|Updates the data the watch is using to display variables in text and button fields
CapacitorApp
|Prop
|Type
getState
getInfo
AppState
|Prop
|Type
|Description
|Since
isActive
boolean
|Whether the app is active or not.
|1.0.0
AppInfo
|Prop
|Type
|Description
|Since
name
string
|The name of the app.
|1.0.0
id
string
|The identifier of the app. On iOS it's the Bundle Identifier. On Android it's the Application ID
|1.0.0
build
string
|The build version. On iOS it's the CFBundleVersion. On Android it's the versionCode.
|1.0.0
version
string
|The app version. On iOS it's the CFBundleShortVersionString. On Android it's package's versionName.
|1.0.0