Version: v8

@capacitor/privacy-screen

The Privacy Screen plugin provides functionality to prevent sensitive information from being visible in app switchers and when leaving an app.

Note: This plugin is supported on Android and iOS platforms only. It is not available for web platforms.

npm install @capacitor/privacy-screen

npx cap sync



The privacy screen behavior on Android varies depending on the navigation method used:

When using gesture navigation or the recent apps button, the privacy screen will display as configured

When using the home button to exit the app, the system must fall back to using FLAG_SECURE as it's the only way to prevent content visibility in this scenario