@capacitor/privacy-screen
The Privacy Screen plugin provides functionality to prevent sensitive information from being visible in app switchers and when leaving an app.
Note: This plugin is supported on Android and iOS platforms only. It is not available for web platforms.
Install
npm install @capacitor/privacy-screen
npx cap sync
Platform Notes
Android
The privacy screen behavior on Android varies depending on the navigation method used:
- When using gesture navigation or the recent apps button, the privacy screen will display as configured
- When using the home button to exit the app, the system must fall back to using
FLAG_SECUREas it's the only way to prevent content visibility in this scenario
API
enable(...)
enable(config?: PrivacyScreenConfig | undefined) => Promise<{ success: boolean; }>
Enable privacy screen protection
|Param
|Type
|Description
config
|Optional configuration for platform-specific behavior
Returns:
Promise<{ success: boolean; }>
disable()
disable() => Promise<{ success: boolean; }>
Disable privacy screen protection
Returns:
Promise<{ success: boolean; }>
isEnabled()
isEnabled() => Promise<{ enabled: boolean; }>
Check if privacy screen is currently enabled
Returns:
Promise<{ enabled: boolean; }>
Interfaces
PrivacyScreenConfig
|Prop
|Type
android
{ dimBackground?: boolean; preventScreenshots?: boolean; privacyModeOnActivityHidden?: 'none' | 'dim' | 'splash'; }
ios
{ blurEffect?: 'none' | 'light' | 'dark'; }