Version: v7

On this page

@capacitor/inappbrowser

The InAppBrowser Plugin provides a web browser view that allows you to load any web page externally. It behaves as a standard web browser and is useful to load untrusted content without risking your application's security. It offers three different ways to open URLs; in a WebView, in an in-app system browser (Custom Tabs for Android and SFSafariViewController for iOS), and in the device's default browser.

npm install @capacitor/inappbrowser

npx cap sync



iOS

Android

The InAppBrowser plugin requires a minimum Android SDK target of 26. This is higher than the default that comes with your Capacitor application. You can update this value in your android/variables.gradle file.

ext {

minSdkVersion = 26

}



import { InAppBrowser } from '@capacitor/inappbrowser' ;

await InAppBrowser . openInExternalBrowser ( {

url : "https://www.google.com"

} ) ;



import { InAppBrowser , DefaultSystemBrowserOptions } from '@capacitor/inappbrowser' ;

await InAppBrowser . openInSystemBrowser ( {

url : "https://www.google.com" ,

options : DefaultSystemBrowserOptions

} ) ;



import { InAppBrowser , DefaultWebViewOptions } from '@capacitor/inappbrowser' ;

await InAppBrowser . openInWebView ( {

url : "https://www.google.com" ,

options : DefaultWebViewOptions

} ) ;



import { InAppBrowser } from '@capacitor/inappbrowser' ;

await InAppBrowser . close ( ) ;



import { InAppBrowser } from '@capacitor/inappbrowser' ;

await InAppBrowser . addListener ( 'browserClosed' , ( ) => {

console . log ( "browser was closed." ) ;

} ) ;



await InAppBrowser . addListener ( 'browserPageLoaded' , ( ) => {

console . log ( "browser was loaded." ) ;

} ) ;



import { InAppBrowser } from '@capacitor/inappbrowser' ;

InAppBrowser . removeAllListeners ( ) ;

