Version: v8

@capacitor/file-viewer

The FileViewer API provides mechanisms for opening files and previewing media. Not available on web.

The media preview methods are currently only supported on iOS. It uses a built-in player.

npm install @capacitor/file-viewer

npx cap sync



import { FileViewer } from "@capacitor/file-viewer" ;





const openDocument = async ( ) => {

await FileViewer . openDocumentFromLocalPath ( {

path : "path/to/file.pdf"

} ) ;

} ;





const previewMedia = async ( ) => {

await FileViewer . previewMediaContentFromUrl ( {

path : "https://url_hosting_media/file.mp4"

} ) ;

}



For list of existing error codes, see Errors.

File Viewer API Only available in Native Android and iOS; not available for Web / PWAs. openDocumentFromLocalPath ( options : OpenFromLocalPathOptions ) => Promise < void >

Open a file stored in the local file system Param Type options OpenFromLocalPathOptions Since: 1.0.0 openDocumentFromResources ( options : OpenFromResourcesOptions ) => Promise < void >

Open an app resource file Param Type options OpenFromResourcesOptions Since: 1.0.0 openDocumentFromUrl ( options : OpenFromUrlOptions ) => Promise < void >

Open a file from a remote url Param Type options OpenFromUrlOptions Since: 1.0.0 previewMediaContentFromLocalPath ( options : PreviewMediaFromLocalPathOptions ) => Promise < void >

Preview a media file (namely, video) stored in the local file system. Only implemented in iOS. Android defaults to openDocumentFromLocalPath . Param Type options OpenFromLocalPathOptions Since: 1.0.0 previewMediaContentFromResources ( options : PreviewMediaFromResourcesOptions ) => Promise < void >

Preview a media file (namely, video) from the app's resources. Only implemented in iOS. Android defaults to openDocumentFromResources . Param Type options OpenFromResourcesOptions Since: 1.0.0 previewMediaContentFromUrl ( options : PreviewMediaFromUrlOptions ) => Promise < void >

Preview a media file (namely, video) from a remote url. Only implemented in iOS. Android defaults to openDocumentFromUrl . Param Type options OpenFromUrlOptions Since: 1.0.0 Prop Type Description Since path string The full absolute path to the file to open 1.0.0 Prop Type Description Since path string The relative path to the resource file to open 1.0.0 Prop Type Description Since url string The remote url pointing to the file to open 1.0.0 OpenFromLocalPathOptions OpenFromResourcesOptions OpenFromUrlOptions

The plugin returns the following errors with specific codes on native Android and iOS: