Version: v8

@capacitor/file-transfer

The FileTransfer API provides mechanisms for downloading and uploading files.

Install

npm install @capacitor/file-transfer
npx cap sync

Example

Download

import { FileTransfer } from '@capacitor/file-transfer';
import { Filesystem, Directory } from '@capacitor/filesystem';

// First get the full file path using Filesystem
const fileInfo = await Filesystem.getUri({
  directory: Directory.Data,
  path: 'downloaded-file.pdf'
});

try {
    // Then use the FileTransfer plugin to download
    await FileTransfer.downloadFile({
        url: 'https://example.com/file.pdf',
        path: fileInfo.uri,
        progress: true
    });
} catch(error) {
    // handle error - see `FileTransferError` interface for what error information is returned
}

// Progress events
FileTransfer.addListener('progress', (progress) => {
  console.log(`Downloaded ${progress.bytes} of ${progress.contentLength}`);
});

Upload

import { FileTransfer } from '@capacitor/file-transfer';
import { Filesystem, Directory } from '@capacitor/filesystem';

// First get the full file path using Filesystem
const fileInfo = await Filesystem.getUri({
  directory: Directory.Cache,
  path: 'image_upload.png'
});

try {
    // Then use the FileTransfer plugin to upload
    const result = await FileTransfer.downloadFile({
        url: 'https://example.com/upload_api',
        path: fileInfo.uri,
        chunkedMode: true,
        headers: {
            // Upload uses `multipart/form-data` by default.
            // If you want to avoid that, you can set the 'Content-Type' header explicitly.
            'Content-Type': 'application/octet-stream',
        },
        progress: false
    });
    // get server response and other info from result - see `UploadFileResult` interface
} catch(error) {
    // handle error - see `FileTransferError` interface for what error information is returned
}

API

Note: Some of the input options come from HttpOptions in @capacitor/core, but the plugin does not use all parameters from HttpOptions. The ones that are used are documented below.

For list of existing error codes, see Errors.

downloadFile(...)

downloadFile(options: DownloadFileOptions) => Promise<DownloadFileResult>

Perform an HTTP request to a server and download the file to the specified destination.

ParamType
options
DownloadFileOptions

Returns: 

Promise<DownloadFileResult>

Since: 1.0.0

uploadFile(...)

uploadFile(options: UploadFileOptions) => Promise<UploadFileResult>

Perform an HTTP request to upload a file to a server

ParamType
options
UploadFileOptions

Returns: 

Promise<UploadFileResult>

Since: 1.0.0

addListener('progress', ...)

addListener(eventName: "progress", listenerFunc: (progress: ProgressStatus) => void) => Promise<PluginListenerHandle>

Add a listener to file transfer (download or upload) progress events.

ParamType
eventName'progress'
listenerFunc
(progress: ProgressStatus) => void

Returns: 

Promise<PluginListenerHandle>

Since: 1.0.0

removeAllListeners()

removeAllListeners() => Promise<void>

Remove all listeners for this plugin.

Since: 1.0.0

Interfaces

DownloadFileResult

PropTypeDescriptionSince
pathstringThe path the file was downloaded to.1.0.0
blobBlobThe blob data of the downloaded file. This is only available on web.1.0.0

DownloadFileOptions

PropTypeDescriptionSince
urlstringThe URL to download the file from.1.0.0
pathstringThe full file path the downloaded file should be moved to. You may use a plugin like @capacitor/filesystem to get a complete file path.1.0.0
progressbooleanIf true, progress event will be dispatched on every chunk received. See addListener() for more information. Chunks are throttled to every 100ms on Android/iOS to avoid slowdowns. Default is false.1.0.0
methodstringThe Http Request method to run. (Default is GET)1.0.0
params
HttpParams
URL parameters to append to the request. This HttpParams interface comes from @capacitor/core.1.0.0
headers
HttpHeaders
Http Request headers to send with the request. This HttpHeaders interface comes from @capacitor/core.1.0.0
readTimeoutnumberHow long to wait to read additional data in milliseconds. Resets each time new data is received. Default is 60,000 milliseconds (1 minute). Not supported on web.1.0.0
connectTimeoutnumberHow long to wait for the initial connection in milliseconds. Default is 60,000 milliseconds (1 minute). In iOS, there's no real distinction between connectTimeoutand readTimeout. Plugin tries to use connectTimeout, if not uses readTimeout, if not uses default1.0.0
disableRedirectsbooleanSets whether automatic HTTP redirects should be disabled1.0.0
shouldEncodeUrlParamsbooleanUse this option if you need to keep the URL unencoded in certain cases (already encoded, azure/firebase testing, etc.). The default is true. Not supported on web.1.0.0

HttpParams

HttpHeaders

UploadFileResult

PropTypeDescriptionSince
bytesSentnumberTotal number of bytes uploaded1.0.0
responseCodestringHTTP response code for the upload1.0.0
responsestringHTTP response body from the upload (when available)1.0.0
headers{ [key: string]: string; }HTTP headers from the upload response (when available)1.0.0

UploadFileOptions

PropTypeDescriptionSince
urlstringThe URL to upload the file to.1.0.0
pathstringFull file path of the file to upload. You may use a plugin like @capacitor/filesystem to get a complete file path.1.0.0
blobBlobBlob data to upload. Will use this instead of path if provided. This is only available on web.1.0.0
chunkedModebooleanWhether to upload data in a chunked streaming mode. Not supported on web. Note: The upload uses Content-Type: multipart/form-data, when chunkedMode is true. Depending on your backend server, this can cause the upload to fail. If your server expects a raw stream (e.g. application/octet-stream), you must explicitly set the Content-Type header in headers.1.0.0
mimeTypestringMime type of the data to upload. Only used if "Content-Type" header was not provided.1.0.0
fileKeystringType of form element. The default is set to "file". Only used if "Content-Type" header was not provided.1.0.0
progressbooleanIf true, progress event will be dispatched on every chunk received. See addListener() for more information. Chunks are throttled to every 100ms on Android/iOS to avoid slowdowns. Default is false.1.0.0
methodstringThe Http Request method to run. (Default is POST)1.0.0
params
HttpParams
URL parameters to append to the request. This HttpParams interface comes from @capacitor/core.1.0.0
headers
HttpHeaders
Http Request headers to send with the request. This HttpHeaders interface comes from @capacitor/core.1.0.0
readTimeoutnumberHow long to wait to read additional data in milliseconds. Resets each time new data is received. Default is 60,000 milliseconds (1 minute). Not supported on web.1.0.0
connectTimeoutnumberHow long to wait for the initial connection in milliseconds. Default is 60,000 milliseconds (1 minute). Not supported on web. In iOS, there's no real distinction between connectTimeoutand readTimeout. Plugin tries to use connectTimeout, if not uses readTimeout, if not uses default1.0.0
disableRedirectsbooleanSets whether automatic HTTP redirects should be disabled. Not supported on web.1.0.0
shouldEncodeUrlParamsbooleanUse this option if you need to keep the URL unencoded in certain cases (already encoded, azure/firebase testing, etc.). The default is true. Not supported on web.1.0.0

PluginListenerHandle

PropType
remove() => Promise<void>

ProgressStatus

PropTypeDescriptionSince
type'download' | 'upload'The type of transfer operation (download or upload).1.0.0
urlstringThe url of the file associated with the transfer (download or upload).1.0.0
bytesnumberThe number of bytes transferred so far.1.0.0
contentLengthnumberThe total number of bytes associated with the file transfer.1.0.0
lengthComputablebooleanWhether or not the contentLength value is relevant. In some situations, the total number of bytes may not be possible to determine.1.0.0

Errors

The plugin returns the following errors with specific codes on iOS, Android, and Web:

Error codePlatform(s)Description
OS-PLUG-FLTR-0004Android, iOSThe method's input parameters aren't valid.
OS-PLUG-FLTR-0005Android, iOSInvalid server URL was provided or URL is empty.
OS-PLUG-FLTR-0006Android, iOSUnable to perform operation, user denied permission request.
OS-PLUG-FLTR-0007Android, iOSOperation failed because file does not exist.
OS-PLUG-FLTR-0008Android, iOS, WebFailed to connect to server.
OS-PLUG-FLTR-0009Android, iOSThe server responded with HTTP 304 – Not Modified. If you want to avoid this, check your headers related to HTTP caching.
OS-PLUG-FLTR-0010Android, iOSThe server responded with an HTTP error status code.
OS-PLUG-FLTR-0011Android, iOS, WebThe operation failed with an error (generic error).

When handling errors in your application, you can check the error code to determine the specific issue. The error object typically contains additional information such as:

  • code: The error code (as shown in the table above)
  • message: A human-readable description of the error
  • source: The source of the transfer (file path or URL)
  • target: The target of the transfer (file path or URL)
  • httpStatus: The HTTP status code (for HTTP errors)
  • body: The response body (for HTTP errors)
  • headers: The response headers (for HTTP errors)

