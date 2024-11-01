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@capacitor/local-llm

[!WARNING]

CapacitorLABS - This project is experimental. Support is not provided. Please open issues when needed.

Run large language models entirely on-device using Apple Intelligence (Foundation Models) on iOS and Gemini Nano on Android. No network requests, no API keys, no data leaving the device.

Note: On-device LLMs require physical hardware. Android emulators are not supported. iOS simulators are supported so long as the host device is capable of running Apple Intelligence and has it enabled.

npm install @capacitor/local-llm

npx cap sync



Platform Minimum OS Notes iOS 15 Image generation requires iOS 18.4+. Text LLM (Foundation Models / Apple Intelligence) requires iOS 26+. Android 9 (API 28) Gemini Nano via ML Kit requires a device that supports on-device AI (e.g. Pixel 9+).

No additional configuration is required. Foundation Models and Image Playground are system frameworks available automatically on supported devices with Apple Intelligence enabled.

Call systemAvailability() at runtime to check whether the model is ready before sending prompts.

On iOS 18 and below, systemAvailability() returns 'unavailable' for the text LLM. If prompt() or warmup() are called anyway, the promise will reject with an error. Image generation via generateImage() is fully functional on iOS 18.4+.

The plugin's minimum android SDK is 28, higher than Capacitor's current minimum (24). You'll need to change the android/variables.gradle file in your application:

ext {

minSdkVersion = 28

}



Gemini Nano is distributed via Google Play Services and must be downloaded to the device before use. The model is not bundled with your app.

Call systemAvailability() to inspect the current state. If the status is downloadable , trigger the download with download() and poll systemAvailability() until the status becomes available .

import { LocalLLM } from '@capacitor/local-llm' ;



const { status } = await LocalLLM . systemAvailability ( ) ;



if ( status === 'downloadable' ) {

await LocalLLM . download ( ) ;





}



Text LLM requires iOS 26 and Apple Intelligence. On iOS 18 and below, systemAvailability() returns 'unavailable' for the text LLM and prompt() / warmup() will reject. Only select iPhones (iPhone 15 Pro or later) and iPads are compatible with Apple Inteligence. More information here.

On iOS 18 and below, returns for the text LLM and / will reject. Only select iPhones (iPhone 15 Pro or later) and iPads are compatible with Apple Inteligence. More information here. download() is not available on iOS. The model is managed by the OS; use systemAvailability() to check readiness.

The model is managed by the OS; use to check readiness. Context limit is 4096 tokens. This applies to the combined length of system instructions, conversation history, and the current prompt.

maximumOutputTokens is clamped to 1–256 by the ML Kit API. Values outside this range will be coerced.

by the ML Kit API. Values outside this range will be coerced. Multi-turn session context is managed in-memory by manually assembling conversation history into each prompt. It is not a native session API and does not persist across app restarts.

by manually assembling conversation history into each prompt. It is not a native session API and does not persist across app restarts. warmup() ignores sessionId and promptPrefix on Android — it warms up the model globally.

on Android — it warms up the model globally. Not all Android 9+ devices support Gemini Nano. The device must have a compatible on-device AI chip (e.g. Pixel 9 and later). More information here.

The device must have a compatible on-device AI chip (e.g. Pixel 9 and later). More information here. On-device models cannot be used while the app is in the background. Inference requests made while the app is backgrounded will fail.

Inference requests made while the app is backgrounded will fail. AICore enforces an inference quota per app. Making too many requests in a short period will result in an BUSY error response — consider exponential backoff when retrying. An PER_APP_BATTERY_USE_QUOTA_EXCEEDED error can be returned if an app exceeds a longer-duration quota (e.g. a daily limit).

import { LocalLLM } from '@capacitor/local-llm' ;



const { text } = await LocalLLM . prompt ( {

prompt : 'Summarize the theory of relativity in one paragraph.' ,

} ) ;



console . log ( text ) ;



Use a sessionId to maintain context across multiple prompts.

import { LocalLLM } from '@capacitor/local-llm' ;



const sessionId = 'my-chat-session' ;



await LocalLLM . prompt ( {

sessionId ,

instructions : 'You are a helpful assistant.' ,

prompt : 'What is the capital of France?' ,

} ) ;



const { text } = await LocalLLM . prompt ( {

sessionId ,

prompt : 'What is the population of that city?' ,

} ) ;





await LocalLLM . endSession ( { sessionId } ) ;



import { LocalLLM } from '@capacitor/local-llm' ;





await LocalLLM . warmup ( {

sessionId : 'my-session' ,

promptPrefix : 'You are a customer support agent for Acme Corp.' ,

} ) ;



import { LocalLLM } from '@capacitor/local-llm' ;



const { pngBase64Images } = await LocalLLM . generateImage ( {

prompt : 'A serene mountain lake at sunrise, photorealistic' ,

count : 2 ,

} ) ;





const src = ` data:image/png;base64, ${ pngBase64Images [ 0 ] } ` ;



All plugin methods throw a LocalLLMException on failure. It extends Error and adds a machine-readable code property of type LocalLLMErrorCode .

import { LocalLLM , LocalLLMException } from '@capacitor/local-llm' ;



try {

await LocalLLM . prompt ( { prompt : 'Hello' } ) ;

} catch ( err ) {

if ( err instanceof LocalLLMException ) {

console . log ( err . code ) ;

console . log ( err . message ) ;

}

}



Code Description LOCAL_LLM_UNSUPPORTED_PLATFORM The current OS version or device hardware does not support on-device LLMs. LOCAL_LLM_NOT_ENABLED The on-device AI feature is supported but has not been enabled by the user (e.g. Apple Intelligence). LOCAL_LLM_NOT_READY The model exists on the device but is still downloading or initializing. LOCAL_LLM_UNAVAILABLE The model is unavailable for an unclassified reason. LOCAL_LLM_RESPONSE_IN_PROGRESS A prompt was sent to a session that is already generating a response. LOCAL_LLM_NOT_INITIALIZED The plugin implementation was not initialized. This should not occur under normal conditions. LOCAL_LLM_MISSING_PARAMETER A required call parameter was missing (e.g. sessionId , prompt ). LOCAL_LLM_WEB_NOT_SUPPORTED The method was called on the web platform, which is not supported. LOCAL_LLM_IMAGE_GENERATION_FAILED Image generation failed (e.g. no available generation style). LOCAL_LLM_UNKNOWN_ERROR An unexpected error was thrown by the underlying platform SDK. Check err.message for details.