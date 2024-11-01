@capacitor/local-llm
[!WARNING]
CapacitorLABS - This project is experimental. Support is not provided. Please open issues when needed.
Run large language models entirely on-device using Apple Intelligence (Foundation Models) on iOS and Gemini Nano on Android. No network requests, no API keys, no data leaving the device.
Note: On-device LLMs require physical hardware. Android emulators are not supported. iOS simulators are supported so long as the host device is capable of running Apple Intelligence and has it enabled.
Install
npm install @capacitor/local-llm
npx cap sync
Platform Requirements
|Platform
|Minimum OS
|Notes
|iOS
|15
|Image generation requires iOS 18.4+. Text LLM (Foundation Models / Apple Intelligence) requires iOS 26+.
|Android
|9 (API 28)
|Gemini Nano via ML Kit requires a device that supports on-device AI (e.g. Pixel 9+).
iOS Setup
No additional configuration is required. Foundation Models and Image Playground are system frameworks available automatically on supported devices with Apple Intelligence enabled.
Call
systemAvailability() at runtime to check whether the model is ready before sending prompts.
On iOS 18 and below,
systemAvailability() returns
'unavailable' for the text LLM. If
prompt() or
warmup() are called anyway, the promise will reject with an error. Image generation via
generateImage() is fully functional on iOS 18.4+.
Android Setup
The plugin's minimum android SDK is 28, higher than Capacitor's current minimum (24). You'll need to change the
android/variables.gradle file in your application:
ext {
minSdkVersion = 28
}
Gemini Nano is distributed via Google Play Services and must be downloaded to the device before use. The model is not bundled with your app.
Check availability and download
Call
systemAvailability() to inspect the current state. If the status is
downloadable, trigger the download with
download() and poll
systemAvailability() until the status becomes
available.
import { LocalLLM } from '@capacitor/local-llm';
const { status } = await LocalLLM.systemAvailability();
if (status === 'downloadable') {
await LocalLLM.download();
// Poll systemAvailability() until status === 'available'
// Alternatively, use addListener('systemAvailabilityChange', {}) to get notified of status updates
}
Platform Limitations
iOS
- Text LLM requires iOS 26 and Apple Intelligence. On iOS 18 and below,
systemAvailability()returns
'unavailable'for the text LLM and
prompt()/
warmup()will reject. Only select iPhones (iPhone 15 Pro or later) and iPads are compatible with Apple Inteligence. More information here.
download()is not available on iOS. The model is managed by the OS; use
systemAvailability()to check readiness.
- Context limit is 4096 tokens. This applies to the combined length of system instructions, conversation history, and the current prompt.
Android
maximumOutputTokensis clamped to 1–256 by the ML Kit API. Values outside this range will be coerced.
- Multi-turn session context is managed in-memory by manually assembling conversation history into each prompt. It is not a native session API and does not persist across app restarts.
warmup()ignores
sessionIdand
promptPrefixon Android — it warms up the model globally.
- Not all Android 9+ devices support Gemini Nano. The device must have a compatible on-device AI chip (e.g. Pixel 9 and later). More information here.
- On-device models cannot be used while the app is in the background. Inference requests made while the app is backgrounded will fail.
- AICore enforces an inference quota per app. Making too many requests in a short period will result in an
BUSYerror response — consider exponential backoff when retrying. An
PER_APP_BATTERY_USE_QUOTA_EXCEEDEDerror can be returned if an app exceeds a longer-duration quota (e.g. a daily limit).
Usage
Basic prompt
import { LocalLLM } from '@capacitor/local-llm';
const { text } = await LocalLLM.prompt({
prompt: 'Summarize the theory of relativity in one paragraph.',
});
console.log(text);
Multi-turn conversation
Use a
sessionId to maintain context across multiple prompts.
import { LocalLLM } from '@capacitor/local-llm';
const sessionId = 'my-chat-session';
await LocalLLM.prompt({
sessionId,
instructions: 'You are a helpful assistant.',
prompt: 'What is the capital of France?',
});
const { text } = await LocalLLM.prompt({
sessionId,
prompt: 'What is the population of that city?',
});
// Clean up when done
await LocalLLM.endSession({ sessionId });
Reduce first-response latency with warmup
import { LocalLLM } from '@capacitor/local-llm';
// Pre-initialize the model before the user starts typing
await LocalLLM.warmup({
sessionId: 'my-session',
promptPrefix: 'You are a customer support agent for Acme Corp.',
});
Image generation (iOS only)
import { LocalLLM } from '@capacitor/local-llm';
const { pngBase64Images } = await LocalLLM.generateImage({
prompt: 'A serene mountain lake at sunrise, photorealistic',
count: 2,
});
// Use directly in an <img> tag
const src = `data:image/png;base64,${pngBase64Images[0]}`;
Error Handling
All plugin methods throw a
LocalLLMException on failure. It extends
Error and adds a machine-readable
code property of type
LocalLLMErrorCode.
import { LocalLLM, LocalLLMException } from '@capacitor/local-llm';
try {
await LocalLLM.prompt({ prompt: 'Hello' });
} catch (err) {
if (err instanceof LocalLLMException) {
console.log(err.code); // e.g. 'LOCAL_LLM_NOT_ENABLED'
console.log(err.message); // human-readable description
}
}
LocalLLMErrorCode
|Code
|Description
LOCAL_LLM_UNSUPPORTED_PLATFORM
|The current OS version or device hardware does not support on-device LLMs.
LOCAL_LLM_NOT_ENABLED
|The on-device AI feature is supported but has not been enabled by the user (e.g. Apple Intelligence).
LOCAL_LLM_NOT_READY
|The model exists on the device but is still downloading or initializing.
LOCAL_LLM_UNAVAILABLE
|The model is unavailable for an unclassified reason.
LOCAL_LLM_RESPONSE_IN_PROGRESS
|A prompt was sent to a session that is already generating a response.
LOCAL_LLM_NOT_INITIALIZED
|The plugin implementation was not initialized. This should not occur under normal conditions.
LOCAL_LLM_MISSING_PARAMETER
|A required call parameter was missing (e.g.
sessionId,
prompt).
LOCAL_LLM_WEB_NOT_SUPPORTED
|The method was called on the web platform, which is not supported.
LOCAL_LLM_IMAGE_GENERATION_FAILED
|Image generation failed (e.g. no available generation style).
LOCAL_LLM_UNKNOWN_ERROR
|An unexpected error was thrown by the underlying platform SDK. Check
err.message for details.
API
The main plugin interface for interacting with on-device LLMs.
systemAvailability()
systemAvailability() => Promise<SystemAvailabilityResponse>
Checks the availability status of the on-device LLM.
Use this method to determine if the LLM is ready to use, needs to be downloaded, or is unavailable on the device.
Returns:
Promise<SystemAvailabilityResponse>
Since: 1.0.0
download()
download() => Promise<void>
Downloads the on-device LLM model.
This method initiates the download of the LLM model when it's not already present on the device. Only available on Android.
Since: 1.0.0
prompt(...)
prompt(options: PromptOptions) => Promise<PromptResponse>
Sends a prompt to the on-device LLM and receives a response.
Use this method to interact with the LLM. You can optionally provide a sessionId to maintain conversation context across multiple prompts.
|Param
|Type
|Description
options
|- The prompt options including the text prompt and optional configuration
Returns:
Promise<PromptResponse>
Since: 1.0.0
endSession(...)
endSession(options: EndSessionOptions) => Promise<void>
Ends an active LLM session.
Use this method to clean up resources when you're done with a conversation session. This is important for managing memory and preventing resource leaks.
|Param
|Type
|Description
options
|- The options containing the sessionId to end
Since: 1.0.0
generateImage(...)
generateImage(options: GenerateImageOptions) => Promise<GenerateImageResponse>
Generates images from a text prompt using the on-device LLM.
Use this method to create images based on text descriptions. Optionally provide reference images to influence the generation. The generated images are returned as base64-encoded PNG strings in an array.
|Param
|Type
|Description
options
|- The image generation options including the prompt, optional reference images, and count
Returns:
Promise<GenerateImageResponse>
Since: 1.0.0
warmup(...)
warmup(options: WarmupOptions) => Promise<void>
Warms up the on-device LLM for faster initial responses.
Use this method to pre-initialize the LLM with a prompt prefix, reducing latency for the first actual prompt. This is useful when you know in advance the type of prompts you'll be sending.
|Param
|Type
|Description
options
|- The warmup options including the prompt prefix
Since: 1.0.0
addListener('systemAvailabilityChange', ...)
addListener(eventName: 'systemAvailabilityChange', listenerFunc: SystemAvailabilityChangeListener) => Promise<PluginListenerHandle>
Registers a listener that is called whenever the on-device LLM availability status changes.
The listener is invoked with the new availability status each time it changes. Polling
begins when the first listener is added and stops when all listeners are removed via
removeAllListeners().
|Param
|Type
|Description
eventName
'systemAvailabilityChange'
|- The event name to listen for
listenerFunc
|- The callback invoked with the new availability status on each change
Returns:
Promise<PluginListenerHandle>
Since: 1.0.0
removeAllListeners()
removeAllListeners() => Promise<void>
Interfaces
SystemAvailabilityResponse
Response containing the system availability status of the on-device LLM.
|Prop
|Type
|Description
|Since
status
|The current availability status of the LLM.
|1.0.0
PromptResponse
Response from the LLM after processing a prompt.
|Prop
|Type
|Description
|Since
text
string
|The text response generated by the LLM.
|1.0.0
PromptOptions
Options for sending a prompt to the LLM.
|Prop
|Type
|Description
|Since
sessionId
string
|Optional session identifier for maintaining conversation context. Provide the same sessionId across multiple prompts to maintain context. If not provided, each prompt is treated as independent.
|1.0.0
instructions
string
|System-level instructions to guide the LLM's behavior. Use this to set the role, tone, or constraints for the LLM's responses.
|1.0.0
options
|Configuration options for controlling LLM inference behavior.
|1.0.0
prompt
string
|The text prompt to send to the LLM.
|1.0.0
LLMOptions
Configuration options for LLM inference behavior.
|Prop
|Type
|Description
|Since
temperature
number
|Controls randomness in the model's output. Higher values (e.g., 0.8) make output more random, while lower values (e.g., 0.2) make it more focused and deterministic.
|1.0.0
maximumOutputTokens
number
|The maximum number of tokens to generate in the response. On Android, this must be between 1 and 256.
|1.0.0
EndSessionOptions
Options for ending an active LLM session.
|Prop
|Type
|Description
|Since
sessionId
string
|The identifier of the session to end. This should match the sessionId used in previous prompt() calls.
|1.0.0
GenerateImageResponse
Response containing the generated image data.
|Prop
|Type
|Description
|Since
pngBase64Images
string[]
|Array of generated images as base64-encoded PNG strings. Each string contains raw base64 data (without data URI prefix). To use in an img tag, prefix with 'data:image/png;base64,'.
|1.0.0
GenerateImageOptions
Options for generating an image from a text prompt.
|Prop
|Type
|Description
|Default
|Since
prompt
string
|The text prompt describing the image to generate.
|1.0.0
promptImages
string[]
|Optional array of reference images to influence the generated output. Provide base64-encoded image strings (with or without data URI prefix) that will be used as visual context or inspiration for the image generation. This allows you to combine text and image concepts for more controlled output.
|1.0.0
count
number
|The number of image variations to generate. Defaults to 1 if not specified.
1
|1.0.0
WarmupOptions
Options for warming up the on-device LLM.
|Prop
|Type
|Description
|Since
sessionId
string
|The session identifier for the warmup. This identifier will be associated with the warmed-up session, allowing you to use the same session for subsequent prompts.
|1.0.0
promptPrefix
string
|The prompt prefix to use for warming up the LLM. This text will be used to pre-initialize the model, reducing latency for subsequent prompts with similar prefixes.
|1.0.0
PluginListenerHandle
|Prop
|Type
remove
() => Promise<void>
Type Aliases
LLMAvailability
Availability status of the on-device LLM.
'available' | 'unavailable' | 'notready' | 'downloadable'
SystemAvailabilityChangeListener
Callback invoked when the on-device LLM availability status changes.
(response: SystemAvailabilityResponse): void