CapacitorHttp

The Capacitor Http API provides native http support via patching fetch and XMLHttpRequest to use native libraries. It also provides helper methods for native http requests without the use of fetch and XMLHttpRequest . This plugin is bundled with @capacitor/core .

By default, the patching of window.fetch and XMLHttpRequest to use native libraries is disabled. If you would like to enable this feature, modify the configuration below in the capacitor.config file.

Prop Type Description Default enabled boolean Enable the patching of fetch and XMLHttpRequest to use native libraries instead. false

In capacitor.config.json :

{

"plugins" : {

"CapacitorHttp" : {

"enabled" : true

}

}

}

In capacitor.config.ts :

import { CapacitorConfig } from '@capacitor/cli' ;



const config : CapacitorConfig = {

plugins : {

CapacitorHttp : {

enabled : true ,

} ,

} ,

} ;



export default config ;

import { CapacitorHttp } from '@capacitor/core' ;





const doGet = ( ) => {

const options = {

url : 'https://example.com/my/api' ,

headers : { 'X-Fake-Header' : 'Fake-Value' } ,

params : { size : 'XL' } ,

} ;



const response : HttpResponse = await CapacitorHttp . get ( options ) ;







} ;







const doPost = ( ) => {

const options = {

url : 'https://example.com/my/api' ,

headers : { 'X-Fake-Header' : 'Fake-Value' } ,

data : { foo : 'bar' } ,

} ;



const response : HttpResponse = await CapacitorHttp . post ( options ) ;







} ;

Due to the nature of the bridge, parsing and transferring large amount of data from native to the web can cause issues. Support for downloading and uploading files to the native device is planned to be added to the @capacitor/filesystem plugin in the near future. One way to potentially circumvent the issue of running out of memory in the meantime (specifically on Android) is to edit the AndroidManifest.xml and add android:largeHeap="true" to the application element. Most apps should not need this and should instead focus on reducing their overall memory usage for improved performance. Enabling this also does not guarantee a fixed increase in available memory, because some devices are constrained by their total available memory.