Version: v4

On this page

Splash Screen & Icon

The extension allows you to set a single splash screen and icon image and generate the necessary assets for your native iOS and Android projects.

Click Configuration > Splash Screen & Icon

> Click Splash Screen to select a Splash Screen file

Your splash screen should be a 2732 x 2732 pixel png file. After you have set both a Splash and Icon file the extension will generate all necessary assets for the native projects.

Click Configuration > Splash Screen & Icon

> Click Icon to select an Icon File

Your Icon should be a 1024 x 1024 pixel png file. After you have set both a Splash and Icon file the extension will generate all necessary assets for the native projects.

Hover over the Splash Screen & Icon item and click the Rebuild button to regenerate the assets for the native projects.

Adaptive Icons are an Android concept used for some Android devices that have either circular or rounded icons. You can define these by clicking Icon Foreground or Icon Background . Although these are optional, it is recommended to set these.