Some Capacitor plugins, such as Camera or Toast , have web-based UI available when not running natively. For example, calling Camera.getPhoto() will load a responsive photo-taking experience when running on the web:

This UI is implemented using web components. Due to the magic of Shadow DOM, these components should not conflict with your own UI.

To enable these controls, you must add @ionic/pwa-elements to your app.

A typical installation involves importing the package and registering the elements, or adding a script tag to the <head> of the index.html for your app:

npm install @ionic/pwa-elements

Then, depending on your framework of choice, import the element loader and call it at the correct time:

React

index.tsx or index.js :

import { defineCustomElements } from '@ionic/pwa-elements/loader' ;



ReactDOM . render ( < App /> , document . getElementById ( 'root' ) ) ;





defineCustomElements ( window ) ;

Angular

main.ts :

import { enableProdMode } from '@angular/core' ;

import { platformBrowserDynamic } from '@angular/platform-browser-dynamic' ;



import { AppModule } from './app/app.module' ;

import { environment } from './environments/environment' ;



import { defineCustomElements } from '@ionic/pwa-elements/loader' ;



if ( environment . production ) {

enableProdMode ( ) ;

}



platformBrowserDynamic ( )

. bootstrapModule ( AppModule )

. catch ( err => console . log ( err ) ) ;





defineCustomElements ( window ) ;

