Splash Screen & Icon
The extension allows you to set a splash screen and icon image and generate the necessary assets for your native iOS and Android projects.
Setting a Splash Screen
- Click
Configuration>
Splash Screen & Icon
- Click
Splash Screento select a Splash Screen file
Your splash screen should be a 2732 x 2732 pixel png file. After you have set both a Splash and Icon file the extension will generate all necessary assets for the native projects.
Setting an Icon
- Click
Configuration>
Splash Screen & Icon
- Click
Iconto select an Icon File
Your Icon should be a 1024 x 1024 pixel png file. After you have set both a Splash and Icon file the extension will generate all necessary assets for the native projects.
Rebuilding Assets
Hover over the
Splash Screen & Icon item and click the
Rebuild button to regenerate the assets for the native projects.
Adaptive Icons
Adaptive Icons are an Android concept used for some Android devices that have either circular or rounded icons. You can define these by clicking
Icon Foreground or
Icon Background. Although these are optional, it is recommended to set these.