Dependencies
Keeping your dependencies up to date will ensure you are using supported and secure products. Ignoring updates will increase your technical debt making it harder to update in the future.
Updating One Dependency
Click
X packages to show all dependencies showing their current version and their latest version.
Click a Dependency and Choose:
Upgradeto upgrade the dependency to the latest version
Infoto display the npm web page for this dependency
Uninstallto remove the dependency from the project
Some dependencies that require additional migration steps may be done automatically for you. For example: updating
@ionic/angular-toolkit will migrate
angular.json to remove unneeded sections or add
@ionic/cordova-builders for Cordova projects.
note
Hover over any dependency and click the
... to show all available versions you can install for that dependency.
Updating Multiple Dependencies
Packages are grouped under a scope (for example
@ionic,
@capacitor). You can upgrade all dependencies in a scope by clicking on it.
Updating Capacitor
Click
Packages >
@Capacitor to upgrade all Capacitor core dependencies at one time.
Updating Angular
For Angular projects, click
Packages >
@Angular to update to the latest minor version, or migrate to the next major version of Angular. The
ng migrate feature will be used to migrate your project.
Minor Updates
You can see all available minor updates (eg from
1.2.0 >
1.3.1) for your project by clicking
Configuration >
Check for Minor Updates.
Choosing to upgrade will update each item one at a time.
note
If you use Angular be sure to migrate Angular version first (Click
Packages >
@angular) before upgrading minor dependencies to avoid errors.
Security Vulnerabilities
Click
Configuration >
Security Audit to identify all dependencies that have a security vulnerability. You can choose to attempt to fix these.
note
This feature uses
npm audit. When attempting to fix dependencies it uses
npm audit fix which may not be able to resolve all issues. You may need to update dependencies to later versions to resolve a security vulnerability.