Version: v4

Bundle Analysis

Keeping the amount of Javascript and Assets in your application to a minimum will help improve startup and runtime performance.

You can use the extension to analyze what Javascript bundles and Assets contribute to the bloat of your application to help decide if current or new dependencies should be used or removed.

Click Configuration > Statistics to see a page breaking down the the size of each Javascript Bundle.

You can click a bundle to expand or collapse it showing what bundles are inside.

The process of bundle analysis will build your application in production with source maps turned on.

note The process shows all built bundles. This does not mean that all bundles will be loaded at runtime. For example the Ionic Core bundle shows all Ionic components, whereas your app will only load components it uses at runtime.

Click Configuration > Statistics to see a page (you will need to scroll down) breaking down the the size of all assets in your app.

This includes fonts, icons, style sheets, images and other files.

Use this tool to identify:

Fonts that are too large, or have formats that you do not need (eg ttf when you already have woff2 or woff versions)

when you already have or versions) Images that are too large, perhaps using inappropriate image formats (eg using a png , gif for a photographic image)