Version: v4

On this page

Debugging

Debug your application using either the extension or attaching to the web view. You can alternatively use Remote Logging to perform console.log style debugging.

Click the Debug item to launch a web browser or attach to a running Android web view for debugging.

Click Debug > Web to launch a debuggable web browser such as Chrome or MS Edge. This will build your app then put VS Code into debugging mode allowing you to set breakpoints, inspect variables etc.

note You can choose which browser to debug from Settings > Advanced > Browser .

You can debug a running real or emulated Android Device by first running for Android by either clicking Run > Android or running the app in Android Studio.

Click the Debug item and all running Android web views will appear, click one to start a debugging session for that view.

note You can also attach to Web View using Chrome or Safari and use their built in debugging and inspection tools.

When you have run your app from Run > Android or Android Studio:

Open Google Chrome and enter into the url bar: chrome://inspect and press enter.

and enter into the url bar: and press enter. Any running web views will appear as remote targets which you can open

Use Chrome's debugging and inspection tools.

When you have run your app from Run > Android or Android Studio:

Open Microsoft Edge and enter into the url bar: edge://inspect and press enter.

and enter into the url bar: and press enter. Any running web views will appear as remote targets which you can open

Use Edge's debugging and inspection tools.

When you have run your app from Run > iOS or XCode:

Open Safari and select the iOS Device from the Develop menu

and select the iOS Device from the menu Use Safari's debugging and inspection tools.

note You will need to turn on the development mode for Safari by going to the Safari menu > Settings , Advanced and check the box Show Develop menu in menu bar . You'll also need to ensure your mobile device has been enabled for debugging.

The remote logging feature will send all calls to console.log (and console.error etc) to the VS Code output window. This makes debugging your app when it is running on a device easier as you do not have to attach to its web view.

Click Settings > Remote Logging to turn on the feature.