Running Scripts
Your
package.json contains scripts to run tests, linting, building etc. Run these with the extension to get support for error assistance which will show where in code the error occurred.
- Click
Scriptsto expand which scripts can be run.
- Click one of the scripts
Output from the script will be displayed in the
OUTPUT window (you may need to select
Ionic from the drop down menu).
If there is an error in your unit test, E2E test, a lint error or a syntax error the extension will display the error and open the file that caused the error at the particular line number.
note
Scripts are just commands you have defined in
package.json that can be run at the command line via
npm run [name]. It is useful to learn this technique to simplify building and testing your application.