Updating Capacitor to 1.1 in your app

If you are using an earlier version of Capacitor in your app, there are some recommended changes to make in your app for Capacitor 1.1.0.

Add Podfile.lock to the ios/.gitignore file:

App/build

App/Pods

App/public

+ App/Podfile.lock

xcuserdata



# Cordova plugins for Capacitor

Remove the fileprovider_authority string from the android/app/src/main/res/values/strings.xml file: