Splash Screen & Icon

The extension allows you to set a splash screen and icon image and generate the necessary assets for your native iOS and Android projects.

Click Configuration > Splash Screen & Icon

> Click Splash Screen to select a Splash Screen file

Your splash screen should be a 2732 x 2732 pixel png file. After you have set both a Splash and Icon file the extension will generate all necessary assets for the native projects.

> Click Icon to select an Icon File

Your Icon should be a 1024 x 1024 pixel png file. After you have set both a Splash and Icon file the extension will generate all necessary assets for the native projects.

Hover over the Splash Screen & Icon item and click the Rebuild button to regenerate the assets for the native projects.