Version: v4

On this page

React Hooks for Capacitor

Developers using React in their Capacitor app have access to a set of useful, community-maintained React Hooks to access Capacitor APIs in their React function components.

To install the hooks:

npm install @capacitor-community/react-hooks

Copy

To use the hooks, import and use in a function component:

import { useFilesystem , base64FromPath , availableFeatures } from '@capacitor-community/react-hooks/filesystem' ;



const MyComponent = ( ) => (

const { readFile } = useFilesystem ( ) ;



useEffect ( ( ) => {

const readMyFile = async ( ) => {

const file = await readFile ( {

path : filepath ,

directory : FilesystemDirectory . Data

} ) ;



}



readMyFile ( ) ;

} , [ readFile ] ) ;

Copy

See the @capacitor-community/react-hooks repo for documentation on all the available hooks.