Release to the Store
Preparing your application to release to the App Store or Play Store involves first producing a binary file that can be submitted.
Appflow is the easiest way to automate building and deploying apps to the store. If your process is manual then follow this guide.
App Store
For iOS you need your app built into an
IPA file:
- Click
Project>
Prepare Release
- Choose
IOS Release Build (.ipa)
- The IPA file will be saved in the folder
ios/App/output
- Use Apple Transporter to upload your IPA to the App Store
note
The first time you generate an IPA you need to specify the development team of your app. Click
Open in XCode, click
App, choose
Signing & Capabilities and select a Team from the drop down. After this
Prepare Release will generate a IPA file signed by this user/team.
Play Store
For Android you need your app built into an
AAB file:
- Click
Project>
Prepare Release
- Choose
Android Release Build (.aab)
- Enter the
keystore password
- Enter the
key password
- The AAB file will be saved in the folder
android/app/build/outputs/bundle/release
- Use the Play Store Console to upload the AAB to the Play Store
Your keystore file and alias are stored for you in
capacitor.config.ts but for security purposes the passwords are not stored.
note
The first time you generate an AAB file you will need a Keystore file. You can create one in Android Studio (
Build >
Generate Signed Bundle). Be sure to note the
alias and passwords you use.