Using Push Notifications with Firebase in an Ionic + Angular App

Web Framework: Angular Platforms: iOS, Android

One of the most common features provided by application developers to their users is push notifications. In this tutorial, we'll walk through all the steps needed to get Firebase Cloud Messaging working on iOS and Android.

For the purposes of registering and monitoring for push notifications from Firebase, we'll make use of the Push Notification API for Capacitor in an Ionic + Angular application.

Building and deploying iOS and Android applications using Capacitor requires a bit of setup. Please follow the instructions to install the necessary Capacitor dependencies here before continuing.

To test push notifications on iOS, Apple requires that you have a paid Apple Developer account and a physical iOS device.

If you are running into issues or your console throws warnings about outdated or deprecated packages, make sure that you're on the latest stable versions of Node, Android Studio, and Xcode.

Also, we're using Firebase for push notifications, so if you're using other Cordova plugins that use the Firebase SDK make sure they're using the latest versions.

If you have an existing Ionic app, skip this section. If not, let's create an Ionic app first.

In your preferred terminal, install the latest version of the Ionic CLI:

npm install -g @ionic/cli

Next, let's use the CLI to create a new Ionic Angular app based on the blank starter project and call it capApp:

ionic start capApp blank --type = angular

On the prompt asking to integrate your new app with Capacitor, type y and press enter. That will add Capacitor and the Capacitor CLI to our new application.

Once the application has been created successfully, switch to the newly created project directory:

cd capApp/

Finish up by running npx cap init , which will allow us to fill out our app information.

npx cap init

? App name: CapApp

? App Package ID: com.mydomain.myappname

Before adding any native platforms to this project, the app must be built at least once. A web build creates the web assets directory that Capacitor needs ( www folder in Ionic Angular projects).

ionic build

Next, let's add the iOS and Android platforms to our app.

npx cap add ios

npx cap add android

Upon running these commands, both android and ios folders at the root of the project are created. These are entirely separate native project artifacts that should be considered part of your Ionic app (i.e., check them into source control).

First of all, we need to install the Capacitor Push Notifications Plugin

npm install @capacitor/push-notifications

npx cap sync

Then, before we get to Firebase, we'll need to ensure that our application can register for push notifications by making use of the Capacitor Push Notification API. We'll also add an alert (you could use console.log statements instead) to show us the payload for a notification when it arrives and the app is open on our device.

In your app, head to the home.page.ts file and add an import statement and a const to make use of the Capacitor Push API:

import {

ActionPerformed ,

PushNotificationSchema ,

PushNotifications ,

Token ,

} from '@capacitor/push-notifications' ;

Then, add the ngOnInit() method with some API methods to register and monitor for push notifications. We will also add an alert() a few of the events to monitor what is happening:

export class HomePage implements OnInit {



ngOnInit ( ) {

console . log ( 'Initializing HomePage' ) ;









PushNotifications . requestPermissions ( ) . then ( result => {

if ( result . receive === 'granted' ) {



PushNotifications . register ( ) ;

} else {



}

} ) ;





PushNotifications . addListener ( 'registration' ,

( token : Token ) => {

alert ( 'Push registration success, token: ' + token . value ) ;

}

) ;





PushNotifications . addListener ( 'registrationError' ,

( error : any ) => {

alert ( 'Error on registration: ' + JSON . stringify ( error ) ) ;

}

) ;





PushNotifications . addListener ( 'pushNotificationReceived' ,

( notification : PushNotificationSchema ) => {

alert ( 'Push received: ' + JSON . stringify ( notification ) ) ;

}

) ;





PushNotifications . addListener ( 'pushNotificationActionPerformed' ,

( notification : ActionPerformed ) => {

alert ( 'Push action performed: ' + JSON . stringify ( notification ) ) ;

}

) ;

}

Here is the full implementation of home.page.ts :

After this, you'll want to generate a new build and let Capacitor know about the changes. You can do that with:

ionic build

npx cap copy

Before we can connect Firebase Cloud Messaging to your application and send push notifications, you'll need to start a project in Firebase.

Go to the Firebase Console and click the Add project button.

Name the project, accept the Firebase ToS and click Create project to continue. A Project ID should be automatically generated for you.

This section more-or-less mirrors the setting up Firebase using the Firebase console documentation. See below for specific Capacitor-related notes.

Go to the Project Overview page for your Firebase project and at the top, click on the Android icon to add a new android application.

The next screen will ask you for some information about your application.

Your Android package name should match the appId from your capacitor.config.json file

should match the from your file We used com.mydomain.myappname for this Capacitor app ID, so that is what we'll use for this entry.

for this Capacitor app ID, so that is what we'll use for this entry. Nickname and Debug Signing Certificate are optional

Then click the Register app button.

The next prompt will ask you to download a google-services.json file. This file contains the information your Capacitor app needs to connect to Firebase from Android.

Download the google-services.json file to your local machine. Then move the file into your Capacitor Android project directory, specifically under android/app/ .

We don't need to add any dependencies to our project because Capacitor projects automatically include a version of firebase-messaging in it's build.gradle file.

iOS push notifications are significantly more complicated to set up than Android. You must have a paid Apple Developer account and take care of the following items prior to being able to test push notifications with your iOS application:

This part is very similar to the Android section above, with a few key differences.

First, go to the Project Overview page for your Firebase project. If you've been following this guide, you'll already have an Android application listed at the top of the page.

To add iOS to your Firebase project, click the Add App button and select the iOS platform.

The next screen will ask you for some information about your application.

Your iOS bundle ID should match the appId from your capacitor.config.json file

should match the from your file We used com.mydomain.myappname for this Capacitor app ID, so that is what we'll use for this entry.

for this Capacitor app ID, so that is what we'll use for this entry. App Nickname and App Store ID are optional

Then click the Register app button.

Note: This is not the same file used for your Android app.

Download the GoogleService-Info.plist provided to your local machine.

You'll then want to open Xcode...

npx cap open ios

... and move the .plist file into your Xcode project as instructed by Firebase, ensuring to add it to all targets.

The Push Notification API on iOS makes use of CocoaPods - an iOS dependency management system - and we need to tell CocoaPods to make use of Firebase.

To do this, we need to modify the Podfile , which can be found in Xcode under Pods :

We need to add Firebase to the CocoaPods provided for our App target. To do that, add pod Firebase/Messaging to your target 'App' section, like so:

target 'App' do

capacitor_pods

# Add your Pods here

pod 'Firebase/Messaging' # Add this line

end

Your Podfile should look something like this:

require_relative '../../node_modules/@capacitor/ios/scripts/pods_helpers'



platform :ios, '13.0'

use_frameworks!



# workaround to avoid Xcode caching of Pods that requires

# Product -> Clean Build Folder after new Cordova plugins installed

# Requires CocoaPods 1.6 or newer

install! 'cocoapods', :disable_input_output_paths => true



def capacitor_pods

pod 'Capacitor', :path => '../../node_modules/@capacitor/ios'

pod 'CapacitorCordova', :path => '../../node_modules/@capacitor/ios'

end



target 'App' do

capacitor_pods

# Add your Pods here

pod 'Firebase/Messaging'

end



post_install do |installer|

assertDeploymentTarget(installer)

end

Now we'll need to ensure that our iOS project is updated with the proper Firebase CocoaPod installed.

Note: This part can take a while as CocoaPods needs to download all the appropriate files/dependencies.

npx cap update ios

To connect to Firebase when your iOS app starts up, you need to add the following to your AppDelegate.swift file.

First, add an import at the top of the file:

import Firebase

... and then add the configuration method for Firebase to initialization code to your AppDelegate.swift file, in the application(didFinishLaunchingWithOptions) method.

FirebaseApp.configure()

Then you need to add the following two methods to correctly handle the push registration events:

func application(_ application: UIApplication, didRegisterForRemoteNotificationsWithDeviceToken deviceToken: Data) {

Messaging.messaging().apnsToken = deviceToken

Messaging.messaging().token(completion: { (token, error) in

if let error = error {

NotificationCenter.default.post(name: .capacitorDidFailToRegisterForRemoteNotifications, object: error)

} else if let token = token {

NotificationCenter.default.post(name: .capacitorDidRegisterForRemoteNotifications, object: token)

}

})

}



func application(_ application: UIApplication, didFailToRegisterForRemoteNotificationsWithError error: Error) {

NotificationCenter.default.post(name: .capacitorDidFailToRegisterForRemoteNotifications, object: error)

}

Your completed AppDelegate.swift file should look something like this:

import UIKit

import Capacitor

import Firebase



@UIApplicationMain

class AppDelegate: UIResponder, UIApplicationDelegate {



var window: UIWindow?





func application(_ application: UIApplication, didFinishLaunchingWithOptions launchOptions: [UIApplication.LaunchOptionsKey: Any]?) -> Bool {

// Override point for customization after application launch.

FirebaseApp.configure()

return true

}



func application(_ application: UIApplication, didRegisterForRemoteNotificationsWithDeviceToken deviceToken: Data) {

Messaging.messaging().apnsToken = deviceToken

Messaging.messaging().token(completion: { (token, error) in

if let error = error {

NotificationCenter.default.post(name: .capacitorDidFailToRegisterForRemoteNotifications, object: error)

} else if let token = token {

NotificationCenter.default.post(name: .capacitorDidRegisterForRemoteNotifications, object: token)

}

})

}



func application(_ application: UIApplication, didFailToRegisterForRemoteNotificationsWithError error: Error) {

NotificationCenter.default.post(name: .capacitorDidFailToRegisterForRemoteNotifications, object: error)

}

If you followed the instructions from the beginning, you'll have created an Apple APNS Certificate or an APNS Auth Key in the Apple Developer portal. You need to upload one of these to Firebase before Firebase can talk to APNS and send push notifications to your application.

To upload your certificate or auth key, from the Project Overview page:

Click on your iOS application and then the Settings gear icon. On the Settings page, click on the Cloud Messaging tab. Under the iOS app configuration header, upload your Auth Key or Certificate(s) using the provided Upload button.

Now for the fun part - let's verify that push notifications from Firebase are working on Android and iOS!

We need to fire up our application on Android or iOS so that our home.page.ts page can register and receive notifications.

To open your Android project in Android Studio:

npx cap open android

To open your iOS project in Xcode:

npx cap open ios

Once the project is open, side-load the application on your device using the Run feature of either Android Studio or Xcode. The app should start up on the home page.

Note: On iOS, you will see a popup asking you to allow notifications for your app - make sure you choose to Allow notifications!

If your app successfully registers and you followed the code above, you should see an alert with a success message!

Now we'll test to see if the notifications are received by our device. To send a notification, in Firebase, go to the Cloud Messaging section under the Grow header in the project pane.

Next, select the New Notification button.

When creating the notification, you only need to specify the following information:

The text of the notification The title (Android only, optional for iOS) The Target (either a user segment or topic; I recommend just targeting the iOS or Android app itself, see below)

The Scheduling (leave this to "Now")

At that point, you can Review the notification you've put together and select Publish to send the notification out.