Creating Splash Screens and Icons
Initial support for splash screen and icon generation is now available. For complete details, see the cordova-res docs.
First, install
cordova-res:
npm install -g cordova-res
cordova-res expects a Cordova-like structure: place one icon and one splash screen file in a top-level
resources folder within your project, like so:
resources/
├── icon.png
└── splash.png
Next, run the following to generate all images then copy them into the native projects:
cordova-res ios --skip-config --copy
cordova-res android --skip-config --copy