Recommendations
The extension will make recommendations based on experience of common problems discovered by engineers at Ionic. Recommendations appear with a light bulb icon and can either be acted upon or ignored.
Common Recommendations
The follow scenarios will show a recommendation:
- When packages are deprecated or archived by their author in Github
- When a plugin has a better officially supported Capacitor plugin
- When a plugin has known issues and is no longer maintained by its author
- When a project has problems in its
browserlistsupport
- When there are misconfigurations of
angular.jsonfound
- When versions of Capacitor
cli,
ios,
android,
coreare mismatched
- If an incompatible plugin can be replaced by a Capacitor equivalent
- When a plugins functionality is already built into Capacitor
- When a dependency has been replaced (such as
ionic-native->
awesome-cordova-plugins)
- If a plugin or dependency has known security vulnerabilities that need to be addressed
- When a plugin is not required (eg
cordova-plugin-add-swift-support)
note
Not all scenarios are covered, so if there a fix you've needed to apply to your project that you think would be of benefit to other developers please submit a suggestion.