Splash Screens and Icons
You can generate Splash Screens and Icons for your iOS, Android or Progressive Web Application using the @capacitor/assets tool.
First, install
@capacitor/assets:
npm install @capacitor/assets --save-dev
Provide icon and splash screen source images using this folder/filename structure:
assets/
├── icon-only.png
├── icon-foreground.png
├── icon-background.png
├── splash.png
└── splash-dark.png
- Icon files should be at least
1024pxx
1024px.
- Splash screen files should be at least
2732pxx
2732px.
- The format can be
jpgor
png.
Then generate (which applies to your native projects or generates a PWA manifest file):
npx capacitor-assets generate
Alternatively you can generate for a specific platform with
--ios,
--android or
--pwa.
The VS Code Extension can also generate Splash Screen and Icon assets.
Android 12+
In Android 12 and above Google changed the way Splash Screens are displayed, using a smaller icon with colored background instead of a full screen image that was possible with Android 11 and below. Additional documentation about this change can be found at developer.android.com.