Splash Screens and Icons

You can generate Splash Screens and Icons for your iOS, Android or Progressive Web Application using the @capacitor/assets tool.

First, install @capacitor/assets :

npm install @capacitor/assets --save-dev



Provide icon and splash screen source images using this folder/filename structure:

assets/

├── icon-only.png

├── icon-foreground.png

├── icon-background.png

├── splash.png

└── splash-dark.png



Icon files should be at least 1024px x 1024px .

x . Splash screen files should be at least 2732px x 2732px .

x . The format can be jpg or png .

Then generate (which applies to your native projects or generates a PWA manifest file):

npx capacitor-assets generate



Alternatively you can generate for a specific platform with --ios , --android or --pwa .

note The VS Code Extension can also generate Splash Screen and Icon assets.

In Android 12 and above Google changed the way Splash Screens are displayed, using a smaller icon with colored background instead of a full screen image that was possible with Android 11 and below. Additional documentation about this change can be found at developer.android.com.