Version: v6

On this page

Using Plugins

The WebView and the Capacitor runtime communicate through the use of Capacitor Plugins. Plugins provide access to native APIs such as camera, geolocation, and filesystem access in your web app.

The Capacitor team maintains a set of Capacitor plugins for commonly used APIs. There is also a large set of Capacitor plugins available from the Capacitor Community. If you have a suggestion for a Capacitor plugin, you can use the Capacitor Community proposals repo.

Learn more about Capacitor plugins ›

info Do you want to make Capacitor plugins? Browse the same proposal repo and try to make one following our plugin creation guides!

Can't find the exact Web API or Capacitor plugin for your project? Or maybe you're migrating off of Cordova and onto Capacitor? Capacitor has a Cordova compatibility layer that attempts to mimic Cordova plugin functionality. Capacitor has compatibility with most Cordova plugins, but there may be additional steps when installing them.

Learn more about using Cordova plugins in Capacitor apps ›