Version: v6

On this page

Swift Package Manager

Swift Packages are Apple's new first-party tool for software dependencies. Traditionally Capacitor has used CocoaPods for managing dependencies internally and for plugins, however now is the time to move to a supported solution.

In Capacitor 6, you can now choose between using CocoaPods or Swift Package Manager (SPM). Almost all current capacitor-team supported plugins support SPM, namely the plugins in capacitor-plugins.

We've tried our best to make sure you don't have to change much about how you work with Capacitor to use SPM, but there are a few things to understand.

When a Capacitor project is using SPM we use a 'Base SPM' package that will serve as the place that references all of your projects dependencies:

The Capacitor CLI will modify the CapAPP-SPM package when you sync new plugins. It is important you do not touch the contents here because the CLI can and will change things.

First we'll start with our normal npm init @capacitor/app :

Now we want to add the iOS platform to our project:

npm install @capacitor/ios

Next let's build the web project:

npm run build

After that is complete we can add the iOS project. We need to add the option --packagemanager SPM to the normal add command:

npx cap add ios --packagemanager SPM

Now you can use npx cap open ios to open the iOS project and run your app from there.

So let's add a plugin to this project and do something with that plugin.

Start with installing the Capacitor App plugin:

npm install @capacitor/app

Then let's sync the web app. This will add the App plugin SPM to the iOS project:

npx cap sync

You can now use the App plugin normally.

More details coming soon

More details soon, but check this repository out: https://github.com/ionic-team/capacitor-plugin-converter

After adding plugins try to 'reset package caches' in Xcode: