Version: v6

Installing Capacitor

You can create a new Capacitor application or add Capacitor to your existing web project. This can be done via CLI or using the VS Code extension.

Remember to make sure your environment is set up for the platforms you will be building for.

The @capacitor/create-app package can be used to quickly create a Capacitor application. You can run the following command in an empty directory to scaffold a new Capacitor application.

npm init @capacitor/app



Capacitor was designed to drop into any modern JavaScript web app. However, your project needs to have the following three requirements in order to use Capacitor with your existing application:

A package.json file

file A separate directory for built web assets such as dist or www

or An index.html file at the root of your web assets directory

info Your index.html file must have a <head> tag in order to properly inject Capacitor. If you do not have a <head> in your Html, Capacitor plugins will not work.

In the root of your app, install Capacitor's main npm dependencies: the core JavaScript runtime and the command line interface (CLI).

npm i @capacitor/core

npm i -D @capacitor/cli



Then, initialize Capacitor using the CLI questionnaire:

npx cap init



The CLI will ask you a few questions, starting with your app name, and the package ID you would like to use for your app. It will create the capacitor-config file with these configuration details, including the expected output directory for the build process of your bundler (e.g. www for Angular, build for React, public for Vue, etc.).

info You can customize the folder used by Capacitor by modifying the webDir variable in your Capacitor Config file that is created during npx cap init . Please note that Capacitor will try to detect the default for your web-project by checking the framework you are using. Nevertheless, it is a good idea to cross-check this configuration variable when having issues syncing your first build.

After the Capacitor core runtime is installed, you can install the Android and iOS platforms.

npm i @capacitor/android @capacitor/ios



Once the platforms have been added to your package.json , you can run the following commands to create your Android and iOS projects for your native application.

npx cap add android

npx cap add ios



Once you've created your native projects, you can sync your web application to your native project by running the following command.

npx cap sync



npx cap sync will copy your built web bundle expected to be found in webDir of the Capacitor Config file to your native project and install the native project's dependencies.

With your environment setup, and your project structure set up properly, you're ready to go! You can follow any of the links below if you need more specific documentation.

