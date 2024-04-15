Version: v6

Support Policy

Capacitor has been 100% open source (MIT) since the very beginning, and always will be. Developers can ensure Capacitor is the right choice for their cross-platform apps through Capacitor's community maintenance strategy. The Capacitor team regularly ships new releases, bug fixes, and is very welcoming to community pull requests.

Given the reality of time and resource constraints as well as the need to support the ever-evolving landscape of mobile platforms, over time it becomes necessary for the Capacitor team to release new major versions. However, Capacitor will do everything it can to make the transition to newer versions as smooth as possible. The Capacitor team recommends updating to the newest version of Capacitor for the latest features, improvements and stability updates.

The current status of each Capacitor version is:

Version Status Released Maintenance Ends Ext. Support Ends V6 Active April 15, 2024 TBD TBD V5 Extended Support May 3, 2023 October 15, 2024 April 15, 2025 V4 End of Support July 27, 2022 November 3, 2023 May 3, 2024 V3 End of Support May 18, 2021 January 27, 2023 July 27, 2023 V2 End of Support April 3, 2020 November 18, 2021 May 18, 2022 V1 End of Support May 23, 2019 October 3, 2020 April 3, 2021

Maintenance : Only critical bug and security fixes. No major feature improvements.

: Only critical bug and security fixes. No major feature improvements. Extended Support: For teams and organizations that require additional long term support, Capacitor has extended support options available. To learn more, see our Enterprise offerings.

The Capacitor team has compiled a set of recommendations for using the Capacitor in conjunction with other contextually-relevant software. This is not meant to be a comprehensive list, but covers many common compatibility questions. The Capacitor team strongly recommends reviewing your project dependencies once each quarter to keep track of new releases, features and bug fixes.

Capacitor Minimum Node Version Minimum Xcode Version Minimum Android Studio Version v6 18 15.0 2023.1.1 v5 16 14.1 2022.2.1 v4 12 13 2020.1 v3 12 12 2020.1

Each Capacitor version sets a minimum version for each of its supported platforms. The Capacitor team strives to support as wide a range of versions as possible. With each major release, the team evaluates the minimum versions for each platform and makes adjustments as needed, based on both usage and technical constraints.