Release to the Store

Preparing your application to release to the App Store or Play Store involves first producing a binary file that can be submitted.

Appflow is the easiest way to automate building and deploying apps to the store. If your process is manual then follow this guide.

For iOS you need your app built into an IPA file:

Click Project > Prepare Release

> Choose IOS Release Build (.ipa)

The IPA file will be saved in the folder ios/App/output

Use Apple Transporter to upload your IPA to the App Store

note The first time you generate an IPA you need to specify the development team of your app. Click Open in XCode , click App , choose Signing & Capabilities and select a Team from the drop down. After this Prepare Release will generate a IPA file signed by this user/team.

For Android you need your app built into an AAB file:

Click Project > Prepare Release

> Choose Android Release Build (.aab)

Enter the keystore password

Enter the key password

The AAB file will be saved in the folder android/app/build/outputs/bundle/release

Use the Play Store Console to upload the AAB to the Play Store

Your keystore file and alias are stored for you in capacitor.config.ts but for security purposes the passwords are not stored.