Version: v6

Framework Features

The extension has additional features when using frameworks like Angular, Vue and React. Features like error assistance is common but there are also some framework specific features.

Angular

Creating Components & More

Angular projects will get a + New item under Project where you can choose from:

  • Page - Create a new Ionic Page
  • Component - Create a new Angular Component
  • Service - Create a new Angular Service
  • Module - Create a new Angular Module
  • Class - Create a typescript Class
  • Directive - Create an Angular Directive

Migrating Versions

You can migrate to the latest minor version, or next major version of Angular by clicking Packages > @Angular.

Use HTTPS

Angular projects can be run on a development web server that uses HTTPS by clicking Settings > Use HTTPS. More information can be found here.

