Framework Features

The extension has additional features when using frameworks like Angular, Vue and React. Features like error assistance is common but there are also some framework specific features.

Angular projects will get a + New item under Project where you can choose from:

Page - Create a new Ionic Page

- Create a new Ionic Page Component - Create a new Angular Component

- Create a new Angular Component Service - Create a new Angular Service

- Create a new Angular Service Module - Create a new Angular Module

- Create a new Angular Module Class - Create a typescript Class

- Create a typescript Class Directive - Create an Angular Directive

You can migrate to the latest minor version, or next major version of Angular by clicking Packages > @Angular .