Breaking changes in code

CAPBridgedPlugin protocol requirements have been moved to the instance level instead of the class level.

protocol requirements have been moved to the instance level instead of the class level. pluginId was renamed identifier to avoid clashing with CAPPlugin.pluginId and the getMethod(_:) requirement was removed altogether and put into an internal extension method.

was renamed to avoid clashing with and the requirement was removed altogether and put into an internal extension method. pluginMethods was also updated to be more specific about its contents (was Any now is CAPPluginMethod ).

The vast majority of users should not experience any issues since the status quo is to use the macro to generate conformance to CAPBridgedPlugin . Any users who cast to CAPBridgedPlugin to or manually conform to CAPBridgedPlugin without the macro will be affected.

To match iOS behavior, PluginCall.getObject() and PluginCall.getArray() on Android can now return null. We recommend plugin authors to perform null checks around code handling returns from either of these methods.

Updating Capacitor to 5.0 in your plugin

From the plugin folder, run npx @capacitor/plugin-migration-v4-to-v5@latest and it will perform all the file changes automatically.

Update @capacitor/cli , @capacitor/core , @capacitor/android and @capacitor/ios to latest-5 version.

# build.gradle



android {

- compileSdkVersion project.hasProperty('compileSdkVersion') ? rootProject.ext.compileSdkVersion : 32

+ compileSdkVersion project.hasProperty('compileSdkVersion') ? rootProject.ext.compileSdkVersion : 33

- targetSdkVersion project.hasProperty('targetSdkVersion') ? rootProject.ext.targetSdkVersion : 32

+ targetSdkVersion project.hasProperty('targetSdkVersion') ? rootProject.ext.targetSdkVersion : 33



In your build.gradle file, update the following package version minimums:

ext {

junitVersion = project.hasProperty('junitVersion') ? rootProject.ext.junitVersion : '4.13.2'

- androidxAppCompatVersion = project.hasProperty('androidxAppCompatVersion') ? rootProject.ext.androidxAppCompatVersion : '1.4.2'

+ androidxAppCompatVersion = project.hasProperty('androidxAppCompatVersion') ? rootProject.ext.androidxAppCompatVersion : '1.6.1'

- androidxJunitVersion = project.hasProperty('androidxJunitVersion') ? rootProject.ext.androidxJunitVersion : '1.1.3'

+ androidxJunitVersion = project.hasProperty('androidxJunitVersion') ? rootProject.ext.androidxJunitVersion : '1.1.5'

- androidxEspressoCoreVersion = project.hasProperty('androidxEspressoCoreVersion') ? rootProject.ext.androidxEspressoCoreVersion : '3.4.0'

+ androidxEspressoCoreVersion = project.hasProperty('androidxEspressoCoreVersion') ? rootProject.ext.androidxEspressoCoreVersion : '3.5.1'



dependencies {

- classpath 'com.android.tools.build:gradle:7.2.1'

+ classpath 'com.android.tools.build:gradle:8.0.0'

}



# gradle-wrapper.properties



distributionBase=GRADLE_USER_HOME

distributionPath=wrapper/dists

- distributionUrl=https\://services.gradle.org/distributions/gradle-7.4.2-all.zip

+ distributionUrl=https\://services.gradle.org/distributions/gradle-8.0.2-all.zip

zipStoreBase=GRADLE_USER_HOME

zipStorePath=wrapper/dists



# AndroidManifest.xml



< ?xml version="1.0" encoding="utf-8"?>

- <manifest xmlns:android="http://schemas.android.com/apk/res/android"

- package="[YOUR_PACKAGE_ID]">

+ <manifest xmlns:android="http://schemas.android.com/apk/res/android">



# build.gradle



android {

+ namespace "[YOUR_PACKAGE_ID]"

compileSdkVersion project.hasProperty('compileSdkVersion') ? rootProject.ext.compileSdkVersion : 33



# gradle.properties



# Android operating system, and which are packaged with your app's APK

# https://developer.android.com/topic/libraries/support-library/androidx-rn

android.useAndroidX=true

- # Automatically convert third-party libraries to use AndroidX

- android.enableJetifier=true



# build.gradle

compileOptions {

- sourceCompatibility JavaVersion.VERSION_11

+ sourceCompatibility JavaVersion.VERSION_17

- targetCompatibility JavaVersion.VERSION_11

+ targetCompatibility JavaVersion.VERSION_17

}



If your plugin uses kotlin, update the default kotlin_version

# build.gradle

buildscript {

- ext.kotlin_version = project.hasProperty("kotlin_version") ? rootProject.ext.kotlin_version : '1.7.0'

+ ext.kotlin_version = project.hasProperty("kotlin_version") ? rootProject.ext.kotlin_version : '1.8.20'

repositories {



And replace org.jetbrains.kotlin:kotlin-stdlib-jdk7 or org.jetbrains.kotlin:kotlin-stdlib-jdk8 dependencies with org.jetbrains.kotlin:kotlin-stdlib .