The Screen Reader API provides access to TalkBack/VoiceOver/etc. and provides simple text-to-speech capabilities for visual accessibility.

await ScreenReader . speak ( { value : 'Hello World!' } ) ;

console . log ( 'Voice over enabled? ' + value ) ;

console . log ( ` Screen reader is now ${ value ? 'on' : 'off' } ` ) ;

Whether a Screen Reader is currently active.

This method is not supported on web (it is not possible to detect Screen Readers).

speak ( options : SpeakOptions ) => Promise < void >



Text-to-Speech functionality.

This function will only work if a Screen Reader is currently active.

On web, browsers must support the SpeechSynthesis API, or this method will throw an error.

For more text-to-speech capabilities, please see the Capacitor Community Text-to-Speech plugin.

addListener ( eventName : 'stateChange' , listener : StateChangeListener ) => Promise < PluginListenerHandle > & PluginListenerHandle



Add a listener for when the screen reader is turned on or off.

This event used to be named 'accessibilityScreenReaderStateChange' .

This method is not supported on web (it is not possible to detect Screen Readers).

removeAllListeners ( ) => Promise < void >



Remove all the listeners that are attached to this plugin.

Prop Type Description Since value string The text to speak. 1.0.0 language string The language to speak the text in, as its ISO 639-1 Code (e.g.: "en"). This option is only supported on Android. 1.0.0

Prop Type Description Since value boolean Whether a Screen Reader is currently active. 1.0.0