Debugging
Debug your application using either the extension or attaching to the web view. You can alternatively use Remote Logging to perform
console.log style debugging.
You can press
⌥ + D to debug your app (
ALT +
D on Windows).
Debug in VS Code
Click the
Debug item to launch a web browser or attach to a running Android web view for debugging.
Click
Debug >
Web to launch a debuggable web browser such as Chrome or MS Edge. This will build your app then put VS Code into debugging mode allowing you to set breakpoints, inspect variables etc.
You can choose which browser to debug from
Settings >
Advanced >
Browser.
Attach to Web View
You can debug a running real or emulated Android Device by first running for Android by either clicking
Run >
Android or running the app in Android Studio.
Click the
Debug item and all running Android web views will appear, click one to start a debugging session for that view.
You can also attach to Web View using Chrome or Safari and use their built in debugging and inspection tools.
Use Chrome Inspect
When you have run your app from
Run >
Android or Android Studio:
- Open Google Chrome and enter into the url bar:
chrome://inspectand press enter.
- Any running web views will appear as remote targets which you can open
- Use Chrome's debugging and inspection tools.
Use Edge Inspect
When you have run your app from
Run >
Android or Android Studio:
- Open Microsoft Edge and enter into the url bar:
edge://inspectand press enter.
- Any running web views will appear as remote targets which you can open
- Use Edge's debugging and inspection tools.
Use Safari
When you have run your app from
Run >
iOS or XCode:
- Open Safari and select the iOS Device from the
Developmenu
- Use Safari's debugging and inspection tools.
You will need to turn on the development mode for Safari by going to the
Safari menu >
Settings,
Advanced and check the box
Show Develop menu in menu bar.
You'll also need to ensure your mobile device has been enabled for debugging.
Remote Logging
The remote logging feature will send all calls to
console.log (and
console.error etc) to the VS Code
output window. This makes debugging your app when it is running on a device easier as you do not have to attach to its web view.
To use this feature install Nexus Browser on the device (App Store or Play Store) and Run your app for web in VS Code. If the device is on the same Wifi network it will detect your app and allow you to launch it.
Select
Settings >
Logging to filter what is logged to the output window.