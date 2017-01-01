Version: v5

Using Capacitor in a Web Project

Capacitor fully supports traditional web and Progressive Web Apps. In fact, using Capacitor makes it easy to ship a PWA version of your iOS and Android app store apps with minimal work.

Capacitor core and plugins build for ES2017. This newer JavaScript syntax is supported in all modern browsers (including those that power PWAs on iOS and Android), but will not work in IE11 without additional JavaScript transformations, e.g. with Babel.

Plugins with web support will perform feature detection and throw exceptions if a browser does not support a particular Web API.

If you're already building with Capacitor for iOS or Android, there are no additional installation steps!

Otherwise, see the Installation guide before continuing.

Most commonly, apps will be using a framework with a build system that supports importing JavaScript modules. By importing from @capacitor/core , or by importing a plugin, the Capacitor JavaScript runtime will be loaded with your app.

To use the Capacitor runtime in a web app that is not using a build system or bundler/module loader, do the following:

Set bundledWebRuntime to true in the Capacitor configuration file

"bundledWebRuntime" : true



Copy the Capacitor runtime bundle ( capacitor.js ) into your web assets directory

npx cap sync web



Import capacitor.js in index.html before other JavaScript

< script src = " capacitor.js " > </ script >

< script src = " your/app.js " > </ script >



When you're ready to publish your Progressive Web App and share it with the world, just upload the contents of your web assets directory.

That will contain everything you need to run your app!