Advanced Topics

The extension has some advanced features that you may be interested in.

Click Configuration > Export to create a markdown file that describes the dependencies and plugins of your project. This includes the version number used and latest version available.

If a recommendation is made it will be described. A list of files in your project that do not match the standard naming convention will also be listed.

The following keyboard shortcuts can be used:

Mac Shortcut Windows Shortcut Action ⌥ + R ALT + R Run the app ⌥ + B ALT + B Build the app for web ⌥ + D ALT + D Debug the app for web

The extension will guess the location of Android Studio to be able to find the location for Java. You can set an alternative location by clicking Settings > Advanced and setting Java Home to another path. The default location is usually /Applications/Android Studio.app/Contents/jre/Contents/Home .

The default shell is /bin/sh on a Mac or cmd on Windows. You can change the default shell used by clicking Setting > Advanced and setting Shell Path . For example: /bin/zsh .

ADB is used when debugging Android devices. The Location of the Android Debug Bridge (ADB) can be change by clicking Settings > Advanced and setting Adb Path .

Click the ... button next to Project to show a list of expermental features: