Monorepos
The extension supports many flavors of mono-repos and when detecting a monorepo will show a project selection list at the bottom of its panel as shown below:
Supported Types
The list of supported Monorepo types include:
- NX - which is often combined with nxtend for Capacitor support
- NPM Workspaces - Simple multi project support built into npm.
- Yarn Workspaces - Multi project support for Yarn (an alternative to npm).
- Pnpm Workspaces - Multi project support for pnpm (an alternative to npm).
- Lerna - A tool for managing and publishing packages from the same repository.
- Multiple Folder - If you keep your projects in sub folders.
- VSCode Workspaces - If you use VSCodes multi-root workspace file