Breaking changes in code
iOS
Changes to CAPBridgedPlugin protocol
CAPBridgedPluginprotocol requirements have been moved to the instance level instead of the class level.
pluginIdwas renamed
identifierto avoid clashing with
CAPPlugin.pluginIdand the
getMethod(_:)requirement was removed altogether and put into an internal extension method.
pluginMethodswas also updated to be more specific about its contents (was
Anynow is
CAPPluginMethod).
The vast majority of users should not experience any issues since the status quo is to use the macro to generate conformance to
CAPBridgedPlugin. Any users who cast to
CAPBridgedPlugin to or manually conform to
CAPBridgedPlugin without the macro will be affected.
Android
PluginCall.getObject() / PluginCall.getArray()
To match iOS behavior,
PluginCall.getObject() and
PluginCall.getArray() on Android can now return null. We recommend plugin authors to perform null checks around code handling returns from either of these methods.
Updating Capacitor to 5.0 in your plugin
Using @capacitor/plugin-migration-v4-to-v5
From the plugin folder, run
npx @capacitor/plugin-migration-v4-to-v5@latest and it will perform all the file changes automatically.
Updating the files manually
Updating package.json
Update
@capacitor/cli,
@capacitor/core,
@capacitor/android and
@capacitor/ios to
latest version.
Updating targetSDK / compileSDK to 33
# build.gradle
android {
- compileSdkVersion project.hasProperty('compileSdkVersion') ? rootProject.ext.compileSdkVersion : 32
+ compileSdkVersion project.hasProperty('compileSdkVersion') ? rootProject.ext.compileSdkVersion : 33
- targetSdkVersion project.hasProperty('targetSdkVersion') ? rootProject.ext.targetSdkVersion : 32
+ targetSdkVersion project.hasProperty('targetSdkVersion') ? rootProject.ext.targetSdkVersion : 33
Update Android Plugin Variables
In your
build.gradle file, update the following package version minimums:
ext {
junitVersion = project.hasProperty('junitVersion') ? rootProject.ext.junitVersion : '4.13.2'
- androidxAppCompatVersion = project.hasProperty('androidxAppCompatVersion') ? rootProject.ext.androidxAppCompatVersion : '1.4.2'
+ androidxAppCompatVersion = project.hasProperty('androidxAppCompatVersion') ? rootProject.ext.androidxAppCompatVersion : '1.6.1'
- androidxJunitVersion = project.hasProperty('androidxJunitVersion') ? rootProject.ext.androidxJunitVersion : '1.1.3'
+ androidxJunitVersion = project.hasProperty('androidxJunitVersion') ? rootProject.ext.androidxJunitVersion : '1.1.5'
- androidxEspressoCoreVersion = project.hasProperty('androidxEspressoCoreVersion') ? rootProject.ext.androidxEspressoCoreVersion : '3.4.0'
+ androidxEspressoCoreVersion = project.hasProperty('androidxEspressoCoreVersion') ? rootProject.ext.androidxEspressoCoreVersion : '3.5.1'
Update gradle plugin to 8.0.0
dependencies {
- classpath 'com.android.tools.build:gradle:7.2.1'
+ classpath 'com.android.tools.build:gradle:8.0.0'
}
Update gradle wrapper to 8.0.2
# gradle-wrapper.properties
distributionBase=GRADLE_USER_HOME
distributionPath=wrapper/dists
- distributionUrl=https\://services.gradle.org/distributions/gradle-7.4.2-all.zip
+ distributionUrl=https\://services.gradle.org/distributions/gradle-8.0.2-all.zip
zipStoreBase=GRADLE_USER_HOME
zipStorePath=wrapper/dists
Move package to
build.gradle
# AndroidManifest.xml
<?xml version="1.0" encoding="utf-8"?>
- <manifest xmlns:android="http://schemas.android.com/apk/res/android"
- package="[YOUR_PACKAGE_ID]">
+ <manifest xmlns:android="http://schemas.android.com/apk/res/android">
# build.gradle
android {
+ namespace "[YOUR_PACKAGE_ID]"
compileSdkVersion project.hasProperty('compileSdkVersion') ? rootProject.ext.compileSdkVersion : 33
Disable Jetifier
# gradle.properties
# Android operating system, and which are packaged with your app's APK
# https://developer.android.com/topic/libraries/support-library/androidx-rn
android.useAndroidX=true
- # Automatically convert third-party libraries to use AndroidX
- android.enableJetifier=true
Update to Java 17
# build.gradle
compileOptions {
- sourceCompatibility JavaVersion.VERSION_11
+ sourceCompatibility JavaVersion.VERSION_17
- targetCompatibility JavaVersion.VERSION_11
+ targetCompatibility JavaVersion.VERSION_17
}
Update kotlin_version
If your plugin uses kotlin, update the default
kotlin_version
# build.gradle
buildscript {
- ext.kotlin_version = project.hasProperty("kotlin_version") ? rootProject.ext.kotlin_version : '1.7.0'
+ ext.kotlin_version = project.hasProperty("kotlin_version") ? rootProject.ext.kotlin_version : '1.8.20'
repositories {
And replace
org.jetbrains.kotlin:kotlin-stdlib-jdk7 or
org.jetbrains.kotlin:kotlin-stdlib-jdk8 dependencies with
org.jetbrains.kotlin:kotlin-stdlib.
# build.gradle
dependencies {
- implementation "org.jetbrains.kotlin:kotlin-stdlib-jdk7:$kotlin_version"
+ implementation "org.jetbrains.kotlin:kotlin-stdlib:$kotlin_version"