Build and Run
There are a few different ways to build or run your app depending on your preference and whether you want to test in a web browser or a real or emulated mobile device.
You can press
⌥ + R to run your app (
ALT +
R on Windows).
Testing for Web
Click
Run >
Web to build and launch in the default web browser.
You can preview your app inside the VS Code editor by clicking the
... next to
Web and choose
Open App in Editor.
Testing on Device
Testing using an emulator or real mobile device can be done in one of these ways:
- Native IDE - Click
Buildin the VS Code extension then run the app in XCode or Android Studio.
- Using VS Code - Click
Run>
iOSor
Android, select the device to launch.
Live Reload
The Live Reload feature allows you to run your app on a mobile device and whenever a code change is made in VS Code and saved it will reload the application.
To turn on this feature click
Settings >
Live Reload
Debugging
You can debug (use breakpoints, inspect variables etc) by clicking the
Debug item and choosing:
Web- To launch Chrome or Edge and begin a debugging session.
Android- To attach to a running Android web view and begin a debugging session.
iOS- iOS is not currently supported in VS Code. You can use Safari.
Using HTTPS
The feature (
Settings >
Use HTTPS) will create a certificate and serve your application using HTTPS. Instructions to trust the certificate on web, iOS and Android are displayed.
The option to serve your application via
HTTPS is required if you make Web API calls that require a secure context like Geolocation.
This feature is currently only available with Angular projects and will temporarily install a plugin due to a quirk with the Android web view not trusting user installed CA Certificates.