Framework Features
The extension has additional features when using frameworks like Angular, Vue and React. Features like error assistance is common but there are also some framework specific features.
Angular
Creating Components & More
Angular projects will get a
+ New item under
Project where you can choose from:
- Page - Create a new Ionic Page
- Component - Create a new Angular Component
- Service - Create a new Angular Service
- Module - Create a new Angular Module
- Class - Create a typescript Class
- Directive - Create an Angular Directive
Migrating Versions
You can migrate to the latest minor version, or next major version of Angular by clicking
Packages >
@Angular.
Use HTTPS
Angular projects can be run on a development web server that uses HTTPS by clicking
Settings >
Use HTTPS. More information can be found here.