Skip to main content
Version: v5

Updating Capacitor to 1.1 in your app

If you are using an earlier version of Capacitor in your app, there are some recommended changes to make in your app for Capacitor 1.1.0.

iOS

Add Podfile.lock to the ios/.gitignore file:

 App/build
 App/Pods
 App/public
+App/Podfile.lock
 xcuserdata

 # Cordova plugins for Capacitor

Android

Remove the fileprovider_authority string from the android/app/src/main/res/values/strings.xml file:

     <string name="app_name">My App</string>
     <string name="title_activity_main">My App</string>
     <string name="package_name">com.getcapacitor.myapp</string>
-    <string name="fileprovider_authority">com.getcapacitor.myapp.fileprovider</string>
     <string name="custom_url_scheme">com.getcapacitor.myapp</string>
 </resources>

Contents

Edit this page