Updating Capacitor to 1.1 in your app
If you are using an earlier version of Capacitor in your app, there are some recommended changes to make in your app for Capacitor 1.1.0.
iOS
Add
Podfile.lock to the
ios/.gitignore file:
App/build
App/Pods
App/public
+App/Podfile.lock
xcuserdata
# Cordova plugins for Capacitor
Android
Remove the
fileprovider_authority string from the
android/app/src/main/res/values/strings.xml file:
<string name="app_name">My App</string>
<string name="title_activity_main">My App</string>
<string name="package_name">com.getcapacitor.myapp</string>
- <string name="fileprovider_authority">com.getcapacitor.myapp.fileprovider</string>
<string name="custom_url_scheme">com.getcapacitor.myapp</string>
</resources>