Running Scripts

Your package.json contains scripts to run tests, linting, building etc. Run these with the extension to get support for error assistance which will show where in code the error occurred.

Click Scripts to expand which scripts can be run.

to expand which scripts can be run. Click one of the scripts

Output from the script will be displayed in the OUTPUT window (you may need to select Ionic from the drop down menu).

If there is an error in your unit test, E2E test, a lint error or a syntax error the extension will display the error and open the file that caused the error at the particular line number.